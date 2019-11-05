×

Metallica Donates $100,000 to California Wildfire Relief

Jem Aswad

Metallica
As they did last year, Metallica will donate $100,000 to aid wildfire relief efforts in Northern and Southern California through its All Within My Hands Foundation, the band announced on social media late Monday.

The group said that $50,000 will go to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund and $50,000 to the Wildfire Relief Fund. Metallica also encouraged fans to contribute money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies to victims, or to volunteer or provide temporary housing for those in need.

Head to the AWMH website for more information or to donate.

“Sadly, for the third year in a row, communities we have called home throughout the state of California are again experiencing the tragedy left in the wake of wildfires,” the group wrote in a long thread on twitter. “Both organizations are dedicated to long-term recovery efforts, helping residents resume normal lives as they get back on their feet after the devastation of these firestorms.”

Through its foundation, the group — which was founded in California and continues to reside there — has donated millions of dollars to charitable causes, ranging from wildfire relief in past years to community colleges and an organization in Germany that benefits homeless youth.

 

The most recent California fires — the Kincade Fire in Northern California and the Maria and Getty Fires in Southern California — are almost fully contained, although the damage has been devastating. The Kincade Fire consumed almost 78,000 acres and destroyed 375 buildings, while the Maria Fire burned more than 9,400 acres.

 

 

 

