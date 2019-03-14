Melissa Etheridge to Headline San Diego Pride Festival

Melissa Etheridge will headline the 2019 San Diego Pride Festival, Variety can exclusively announce. The festival will take place in the city’s Balboa Park July 13-14 and will host over 90 musical acts across four stages. A limited amount of Etheridge meet-and-greet tickets are available; tickets for the Festival are on sale at www.bit.ly/sdf19

The singer will release her new album, “The Medicine Show,” on April 12.

“To my LGBTQ fans in San Diego and around the world, I have so much to thank you for,” Etheridge said. “You are the proof that we can become the change we wish to see. This community makes me a better person every day and this year at San Diego Pride, we will raise our spirits to the heavens and rock til we drop!”

San Diego Pride executive director Fernando Z. Lopez said, “As we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots that launched the modern-day LGBTQ civil rights movement, our Pride theme is A Legacy of Liberation, and I can think of no one better to embody that spirit than Melissa Etheridge,” said Fernando Z. López, Executive Director of San Diego Pride. “Her decades of meaningful music and inspired advocacy continue to connect the LGBTQ community and carve a better path forward both here and around the world.”

All proceeds from the festival support San Diego Pride’s LGBTQ-centered philanthropy and year-round education and advocacy program. San Diego Pride is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization which has distributed more than $2.7 million in the advancement of its mission, “fostering pride, equality, and respect for all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities locally, nationally, and globally.” Past headliners include Ke$ha, TLC, JoJo, Tinashe, En Vogue, Estelle, Monica and more.