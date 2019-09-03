Megan Thee Stallion Drops ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Video, Featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign

Just in time to close out the season, Megan Thee Stallion has dropped the video for one of the biggest songs of the summer, “Hot Girl Summer.” It’s everything you’d expect, complete with cameos from featured guests Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign, tight clothes, booty, booze, a mansion in the hills and a poolside party that’s like a 2019 version of MTV’s ‘90s show “The Grind.” There’s even a cameo from Lala Anthony.

The Houston rapper is on tour now with Future, Meek Mill, YG and Mustard now — dates are below.

8/31 Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/3 Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

9/4 Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

9/8 Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

9/10 Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

9/13 Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

9/15 Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/17 Washington, DC @ Jiffy Lube Live

9/19 Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

9/20 Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*

9/22 Atlanta, GA @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9/23 Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/24 West Palm Beach, FL @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

9/27 Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre

9/29 Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion