Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Song, ‘Ride or Die’ (Listen)

Megan Thee Stallion, still riding the success of her “Hot Girl Summer” smash, dropped a new song today — a collaboration with Vickeelo called “Ride or Die,” from the upcoming soundtrack for “Queen & Slim,” which is out Nov. 15 on Motown Records.

“I’m really excited to be on the ‘Queen & Slim’ soundtrack because this movie is going to do big things for the culture,” Megan said. “This is the modern day Bonnie and Clyde. Why would I have not wanted to be a part of this? This is amazing! ‘Ride or Die’ is lit!”

The song is the third new collaboration from the rapper in less than a month, following her appearances on Gucci Mane’s “Big Booty” and Moneybagg Yo’s “All Dat.” Interestingly, it includes a sly lyrical reference to NERD’s “Lemon,” which Megan recently saw Pharrell and Rihanna perform at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball last month.

At that event, Megan revealed to Variety that she’s been working on music with singer Kehlani. “I can let this cat of the bag,” she said. “Me and Kehlani have music together, and I love her.”

The pair have become BFFs in recent months, posting Instagram videos of each other and even joking around that they’re dating, so a musical team-up seemed inevitable.

Further details were not available at the time of this article’s publication; reps for Megan and Kehlani declined Variety‘s requests for comment.