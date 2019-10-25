×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Song, ‘Ride or Die’ (Listen)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee Stallion in concert at o2 Academy Brixton, London, UK - 03 Jul 2019
CREDIT: RMV/Shutterstock

Megan Thee Stallion, still riding the success of her “Hot Girl Summer” smash, dropped a new song today — a collaboration with Vickeelo called “Ride or Die,” from the upcoming soundtrack for “Queen & Slim,” which is out Nov. 15 on Motown Records.

“I’m really excited to be on the ‘Queen & Slim’ soundtrack because this movie is going to do big things for the culture,” Megan said. “This is the modern day Bonnie and Clyde. Why would I have not wanted to be a part of this? This is amazing! ‘Ride or Die’ is lit!”

The song is the third new collaboration from the rapper in less than a month, following her appearances on Gucci Mane’s “Big Booty” and Moneybagg Yo’s “All Dat.” Interestingly, it includes a sly lyrical reference to NERD’s “Lemon,” which Megan recently saw Pharrell and Rihanna perform at Rihanna’s Diamond Ball last month.

At that event, Megan revealed to Variety that she’s been working on music with singer Kehlani. “I can let this cat of the bag,” she said. “Me and Kehlani have music together, and I love her.”

The pair have become BFFs in recent months, posting Instagram videos of each other and even joking around that they’re dating, so a musical team-up seemed inevitable.

Further details were not available at the time of this article’s publication; reps for Megan and Kehlani declined Variety‘s requests for comment.

 

More Music

  • Megan Thee StallionMegan Thee Stallion in

    Megan Thee Stallion Drops New Song, ‘Ride or Die’ (Listen)

    Megan Thee Stallion, still riding the success of her “Hot Girl Summer” smash, dropped a new song today — a collaboration with Vickeelo called “Ride or Die,” from the upcoming soundtrack for “Queen & Slim,” which is out Nov. 15 on Motown Records. “I’m really excited to be on the ‘Queen & Slim’ soundtrack because this movie [...]

  • Tyga Carlos Santana Danny Trejo

    Tyga's 'From Dusk Till Dawn'-Inspired Video Stars Danny Trejo, Carlos Santana, YG (Watch)

    Days after the reveal of a new multi-million-dollar deal with Columbia Records, Tyga has released another all-star collaboration: the Latin-flavored track “Mamacita” featuring YG and Carlos Santana. And for the video, the rapper enlisted actor Danny Trejo, a favorite of director Robert Rodriguez and the perfect star for a visual inspired by the B movie [...]

  • Kanye West Won't Sleep Until Album

    Kanye West Promises Not to Sleep Until Album Is Out, Appears on 'Kimmel' (Watch)

    At the time of this article’s publication, the long national nightmare that is the release of Kanye West’s “Jesus Is King” album was ongoing — but the rapper offered a consolation prize of sorts by flying across country to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday night. The latest update on “Jesus Is King,” which has [...]

  • Little Mix Talent Show Going International

    Little Mix Talent Show Going International With All3Media (EXCLUSIVE)

    All3Media has taken the international rights to Little Mix’s hotly anticipated prime time talent show, “Little Mix – The Search,” which will bow on BBC One next year. The show sees the pop band mentor a new generation of talent, offering them personal guidance and access to their inner circle. It is tough to launch [...]

  • Haley Reinhart InStyle Awards, Arrivals, Los

    Haley Reinhart Joins Variety's Music for Screens Summit

    Singer-songwriter Haley Reinhart has been added as a special guest for Variety‘s second annual Music for Screens Summit, being held at Neuehouse in Hollywood Oct. 29. Ten years after finishing third on “American Idol,” Reinhart has proven one of that show’s most in-demand survivors and even thrivers, especially as she’s risen to the top of [...]

  • Taylor Swift Andrew Lloyd Webber

    Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber Have Co-Written a New Song for 'Cats'

    When Andrew Lloyd Webber and Taylor Swift had the opportunity to write a song together for “Cats,” they, well, pounced on it. “We wrote 90 percent of it pretty much over an afternoon,” Lloyd Webber tells Variety about his and Swift’s fast-combusting collaboration on “Beautiful Ghosts,” the one brand new song written for the forthcoming [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad