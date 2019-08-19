Megan Thee Stallion, CNCO, Ava Max to Perform at VMAs Pre-show

CNCO, Megan Thee Stallion and “Sweet but Psycho” singer Ava Max (pictured) have been added to the performer lineup at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The three will take the stage during the VMAs’ red carpet pre-show, hosted by Terrence J and Nessa. Zara Larsson will join the two hosts as a special correspondent.

On top of the pre-show’s performances and celebrity interviews, Hayley Kiyoko will present the award for the 2019 Push artist of the year. The “I Wish” singer previously won the award in 2018.

CNCO and Megan Thee Stallion are both nominated for moonmen at next week’s awards. Thee Stallion’s latest single, “Hot Girl Summer” featuring Nicki Minaj and Ty Dolla $ign is up for best power anthem. The Latin American boy band is facing some tough competition for best group where they’re up against Jonas Brothers, Backstreet Boys, 5 Seconds of Summer and BTS.

Beginning today, fans can vote for their favorite group by swiping up on MTV’s Instagram story. Tomorrow, voting will be open for best power anthem and finally on viewers will be able to pick their choice for song of summer.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the VMAs live from Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

The VMAs kick off at 7 p.m. ET/PT on Aug. 26.