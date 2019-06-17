×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Megadeth Cancels Tour Following Dave Mustaine’s Cancer Diagnosis

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by Will Ireland/Future/Shutterstock (9480794a)Catton United Kingdom - August 13: Guitarist And Vocalist Dave Mustaine Of American Thrash Metal Group Megadeth Performing Live On Stage At Bloodstock Open Air Festival In Derbyshire On August 13Megadeth Portrait And Live Shoot, Catton HallCATTON, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 13: Guitarist and vocalist Dave Mustaine of American thrash metal group Megadeth performing live on stage at Bloodstock Open Air Festival in Derbyshire, on August 13, 2017. (Photo by Will Ireland/Classic Rock Magazine)
CREDIT: Will Ireland/Future/Shutterstock

Megadeth singer/guitarist Dave Mustaine, who famously began his career as a member of Metallica, has been diagnosed with throat cancer. In a statement released Monday, Mustaine, 57, said that his diagnosis is “clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90 percent success rate. Treatment has already begun.”

Megadeth had a full slate of summer touring to celebrate the band’s 35th anniversary, including the annual Megacruise in October. In his statement on Megadeth.com, Mustaine noted, “Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up-to-date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP.”

Mustaine, born in La Mesa, California, joined Metallica as lead guitarist in 1981. He was ousted from the band before they recorded “Kill ‘Em All” in 1983. He formed Megadeth in 1984 with bassist Dave Ellefson, who remains in the lineup to this day.

Megadeth has released 15 records, starting with 1985’s “Killing Is My Business… and Business Is Good!”  The band’s most well-known songs  include 1990’s “Hangar 18,” 1992’s “Symphony of Destruction” from the band’s most successful album, the platinum-selling “Countdown to Extinction,”  and “Peace Sells” from the album “Peace Sells… but Who’s Buying?,” which is regarded as a thrash metal classic.

Mustaine and his wife Pamela have two children, son Justis, 27, who is a guitarist, and daughter Electra, 21, who is working on a career in country music. Mustaine’s statement about his cancer diagnosis also indicated that the band is in the studio working on the followup album to 2016’s “Dystopia,” the album that earned the band its first Grammy win (for best metal performance) after 11 nominations. He concluded by thanking his whole team: “family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more,” signing off with “see you soon.”

View this post on Instagram

I’ve been diagnosed with throat cancer. It’s clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I can’t wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’m so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ I’ll keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine

A post shared by Dave Mustaine (@davemustaine) on

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

More Music

  • Editorial use onlyMandatory Credit: Photo by

    Megadeth Cancels Tour Following Dave Mustaine's Cancer Diagnosis

    Megadeth singer/guitarist Dave Mustaine, who famously began his career as a member of Metallica, has been diagnosed with throat cancer. In a statement released Monday, Mustaine, 57, said that his diagnosis is “clearly something to be respected and faced head on — but I’ve faced obstacles before. I’m working closely with my doctors, and we’ve [...]

  • Garbage’s Shirley Manson Interviews Courtney Love

    Garbage’s Shirley Manson Interviews Courtney Love, More on ‘The Jump’ Podcast

    Garbage’s forthright frontwoman Shirley Manson is no stranger to interviews, having given thousands in her 35-year career. But as host of the new seven-episode podcast “The Jump” on the Mailchimp Presents platform, the tables are turned as Manson is in conversation with artists including Courtney Love, Perfume Genius, Big Boi and Karen O, discussing “the [...]

  • Troy Tomlinson, president and CEO of

    Troy Tomlinson Leaves Sony/ATV to Head UMPG Nashville; Will Taylor Swift Follow?

    Troy Tomlinson will become the chairman/CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group Nashville after leaving his longtime home, Sony/ATV, where he served as president/CEO of the Nashville division since 2005, it was announced Monday. He assumes the newly created position July 15. Even before the move was officially announced, there was speculation that Sony/ATV’s most prominent songwriter, [...]

  • R&B Singer Ann Marie Signs With

    R&B Singer Ann Marie Signs With Interscope Records (EXCLUSIVE)

    Chicago-based R&B singer-songwriter Ann Marie, known for her hit “Secret” with YK Osiris, has signed with Interscope Records, the company announced exclusively to Variety today. “Ann Marie is the prototype for today’s artist,” says Nicole Wyskoarko, the label’s EVP of urban operations. “She’s developed and cultivated a dedicated fan base using the tools of today [...]

  • Soundgarden’s Immersive 'Artists Den' Experience Premieres

    Soundgarden’s Immersive 'Artists Den' Experience Premieres This Week (Exclusive Preview)

    There’s no question that the posthumous release is the most difficult to get right: Human beings are unpredictable, and trying to guess what a person’s intentions might have been is an unhill (if not a losing) battle. Yet posthumous releases ranging from Michael Jackson’s “This Is It” to recent Prince and Jimi Hendrix collections prove [...]

  • Dwayne Johnson Skyscraper

    People Really Want The Rock as the Voice of Their Smart Speaker

    Maybe Google was onto something when it used John Legend as the voice of its smart speakers: Nearly 1 in 3 participants in a recent Adobe smart speaker survey said that they want a celebrity as the voice of their AI assistant. Participants of the Adobe Analytics June 2019 Voice Report also had some clear [...]

  • Thom Yorke of Radiohead at Grant

    Radiohead’s Thom Yorke to Tour North America This Fall

    Thom Yorke has confirmed “a new series of live electronic performances” to take place this fall in North America with collaborators Nigel Godrich and Tarik Barri under the name Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes. The new shows will feature Thom Yorke along with longtime Radiohead producer Godrich and visual artist Barri, performing songs from Yorke’s solo works “The [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad