Meek Mill, Future to Co-Headline Late Summer Amphitheater Tour

By
Variety Staff

Hip-hop stars Meek Mill and Future have announced what they’re billing as a fall tour — even though, technically, most of the dates fall in the final weeks of summer — that will bring them to 24 cities across the country, mostly in outdoor amphitheaters.

The co-headlining outing starts August 28 in St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and wraps up Oct. 5 in Las Vegas in one of the tour’s few indoor arenas, the Mandalay Bay Events Center. (Los Angeles fans will have to make their way to Vegas for that final show, as there are no tour dates set in California.) Other stops include the New York area (via Jones Beach), Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Most nights, it’ll be a quintuple bill, with YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion all set to open on all but a handful of dates.

Live Nation puts the tour on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. in local time zones. Tickets are already available to Tidal subscribers via a presale.

Meek Mill’s latest album, “Championship,” was released eight months ago, while three of the other acts have 2019 releases to promote (Future’s “Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD,” YG’s “4REAL 4REAL” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Fever”).

A full list of shows:

Wed Aug 28 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 30 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+
Sat Aug 31 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 01 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre+
Tue Sep 03 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Wed Sep 04 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Fri Sep 06 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion+
Sun Sep 08 Boston, MA Xfinity Center
Tue Sep 10 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
Wed Sep 11 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Fri Sep 13 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion
Sat Sep 14 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sun Sep 15 Buffalo, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
Tue Sep 17 Washington, DC Jiffy Lube Live
Thu Sep 19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Fri Sep 20 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
Sun Sep 22 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Mon Sep 23 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Tue Sep 24 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
Fri Sep 27 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater+
Sun Sep 29 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Tue Oct 01 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Thu Oct 03 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sat Oct 05 Las Vegas, NV Mandalay Bay Events Center+

