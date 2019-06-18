Meek Mill, Future to Co-Headline Late Summer Amphitheater Tour

Hip-hop stars Meek Mill and Future have announced what they’re billing as a fall tour — even though, technically, most of the dates fall in the final weeks of summer — that will bring them to 24 cities across the country, mostly in outdoor amphitheaters.

The co-headlining outing starts August 28 in St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and wraps up Oct. 5 in Las Vegas in one of the tour’s few indoor arenas, the Mandalay Bay Events Center. (Los Angeles fans will have to make their way to Vegas for that final show, as there are no tour dates set in California.) Other stops include the New York area (via Jones Beach), Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Boston and Washington, D.C.

Most nights, it’ll be a quintuple bill, with YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion all set to open on all but a handful of dates.

Live Nation puts the tour on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. in local time zones. Tickets are already available to Tidal subscribers via a presale.

Meek Mill’s latest album, “Championship,” was released eight months ago, while three of the other acts have 2019 releases to promote (Future’s “Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD,” YG’s “4REAL 4REAL” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Fever”).

A full list of shows: