Meek Mill, Future to Co-Headline Late Summer Amphitheater Tour

Hip-hop stars Meek Mill and Future have announced what they’re billing as a fall tour — even though, technically, most of the dates fall in the final weeks of summer — that will bring them to 24 cities across the country, mostly in outdoor amphitheaters.
The co-headlining outing starts August 28 in St. Louis at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater and wraps up Oct. 5 in Las Vegas in one of the tour’s few indoor arenas, the Mandalay Bay Events Center. (Los Angeles fans will have to make their way to Vegas for that final show, as there are no tour dates set in California.) Other stops include the New York area (via Jones Beach), Chicago, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Houston, Phoenix, Cleveland, Boston and Washington, D.C.
Most nights, it’ll be a quintuple bill, with YG, Mustard and Megan Thee Stallion all set to open on all but a handful of dates.
Live Nation puts the tour on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. in local time zones. Tickets are already available to Tidal subscribers via a presale.
Meek Mill’s latest album, “Championship,” was released eight months ago, while three of the other acts have 2019 releases to promote (Future’s “Future Hndrxx Presents: The WIZRD,” YG’s “4REAL 4REAL” and Megan Thee Stallion’s “Fever”).
A full list of shows:
|Wed Aug 28
|St. Louis, MO
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Fri Aug 30
|Indianapolis, IN
|Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center+
|Sat Aug 31
|Chicago, IL
|Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|Sun Sep 01
|Detroit, MI
|DTE Energy Music Theatre+
|Tue Sep 03
|Cincinnati, OH
|Riverbend Music Center
|Wed Sep 04
|Cleveland, OH
|Blossom Music Center
|Fri Sep 06
|Pittsburgh, PA
|KeyBank Pavilion+
|Sun Sep 08
|Boston, MA
|Xfinity Center
|Tue Sep 10
|Hartford, CT
|XFINITY Theatre
|Wed Sep 11
|Wantagh, NY
|Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|Fri Sep 13
|Philadelphia, PA
|BB&T Pavilion
|Sat Sep 14
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center
|Sun Sep 15
|Buffalo, NY
|Darien Lake Amphitheater
|Tue Sep 17
|Washington, DC
|Jiffy Lube Live
|Thu Sep 19
|Raleigh, NC
|Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
|Fri Sep 20
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*
|Sun Sep 22
|Atlanta, GA
|Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
|Mon Sep 23
|Tampa, FL
|MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|Tue Sep 24
|West Palm Beach, FL
|Coral Sky Amphitheatre
|Fri Sep 27
|Austin, TX
|Austin360 Amphitheater+
|Sun Sep 29
|Houston, TX
|The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
|Tue Oct 01
|Albuquerque, NM
|Isleta Amphitheater
|Thu Oct 03
|Phoenix, AZ
|Ak-Chin Pavilion
|Sat Oct 05
|Las Vegas, NV
|Mandalay Bay Events Center+