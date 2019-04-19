×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mayor Pete Buttigieg Is Totally Up for Booking Phish For His Inauguration

It seems Radiohead, Spoon, John Fogerty or John Prine might do, too.

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pete Buttigieg Show Business Donations
CREDIT: Darron Cummings/AP/REX/Shutterst

Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign seems to be going Phish-ing… in the best possible sense. (Unless you just hate the band Phish so much there is no best possible sense.)

The Democratic presidential candidate has previously indicated his love for the group, and when a reporter suggested Phish play at his theoretical swearing-in festivities in 2021, he took to the idea. “If you could get Phish to do an inauguration, that would be something,” he said. “Well, it’s worth a shot. Maybe we should ask them.”

The combination of the South Bend mayor and Phish has been a recurring theme this week on TMZ, of all places. Before their reporter ambushed him with the inaugural ball question, he’d brought the group up himself in a formal interview he did in their studio, along with other musical favorites.

“I’m kind of turning back to the classics right now,” he said. “I spent a lot of time with my dad listening to ‘Cosmos Factory,’ [the 1970 album by] Creedence Clearwater, that kind of classic.” Asked about his college days, he cited “a lot of Dave Matthews in my life back then, a fair amount of Phish kind of thing. But also again the classics. I thought I was gonna be Jimi Hendrix on the guitar.” The hosts then produced a Les Paul, on which he strummed a snippet of “Hey Joe.”

Related

Additionally, he added, “I’ve been on an ‘Angel from Montgomery’ kick lately,” referring to the John Prine classic popularized by Bonnie Raitt. “It’s such a beautiful song. I never noticed it before. But I’m always trying to expand my horizons a little bit, get into new stuff. Any time Radiohead and Thom Yorke come out with something new, that’s pretty exciting.”

He seems like a guy who puts the “indie” back in Indiana, but some transparency on the campaign trail: “I don’t listen to music as much as I wish I did,” Buttigieg confessed. “Chasten (Glezman, his husband) found this song by an artist Shea Diamond… a trans African-American woman, called ‘American Pie.’ Obviously the original ‘American Pie’ we all know is an amazing song. But this one, it says something — I can’t explain it, but it’s so rousing, and it’s about everyone wanting to be part of America in their own way.”

The idea that a presidential music diet might consist of something besides Lee Greenwood again someday has transfixed many hopeful Democrats… and maybe even secretly a few Republican Phish fans who would like to see the band do, say, “Dark Side of the Moon” in its entirety in front of the Washington monument.

“Mayor Pete” has been heard to have Phish’s “Tweezer — Reprise” blaring on the campaign trail. And fans have circulated an essay from his very brief stint as a rock critic, when he wrote about music trends for the Harvard Crimson in college, including an appreciation of Radiohead. (“Given the temperature of the times, it should surprise no one that their dyspeptic experimentation is popular,” he wrote about “Hail to the Thief.” “We, too, are nationally unwell.”)

Video also circulated of him playing Spoon’s “The Way We Get By” on piano before a speaking gig, although he may have trouble lining up their direct support for the Democratic nomination. That band already has some loyalty to Beto O’Rourke, having played at one of his senatorial campaign rallies in Texas last year.

Popular on Variety

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

More Politics

  • Pete Buttigieg Show Business Donations

    Mayor Pete Buttigieg Is Totally Up for Booking Phish For His Inauguration

    Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign seems to be going Phish-ing… in the best possible sense. (Unless you just hate the band Phish so much there is no best possible sense.) The Democratic presidential candidate has previously indicated his love for the group, and when a reporter suggested Phish play at his theoretical swearing-in festivities in 2021, [...]

  • National Enquirer - Jeff Bezos

    Hudson Media CEO James Cohen Purchases the National Enquirer

    Hudson Media’s CEO James Cohen announced Thursday that he will purchase the National Enquirer as well as American Media’s other tabloids, the Globe and the National Examiner. With the purchase of the National Enquirer, which Cohen reportedly bought for $100 million, he plans to strengthen their collaborative efforts, documentary shows, weekly podcasts, and theme parks. [...]

  • Donald Trump

    HBO Fires Back at Trump's 'Game of Thrones'-Inspired 'No Collusion' Tweet

    HBO is firing back at President Donald Trump after he sent another “Game of Thrones”-inspired tweet in response to the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation. “Though we can understand the enthusiasm for ‘Game of Thrones’ now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer [...]

  • Mueller Report Released: Networks Cut the

    Networks Curb Their Enthusiasm, William Barr Flexes as Mueller Report Goes Public

    The run-up to Attorney General William Barr’s news conference regarding the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the conduct of President Donald Trump suggested it was just one component part of a busy news day, something close to business as usual. And the broadcast — in which Barr stormily defended the President as [...]

  • Mueller Report: Redacted Version of Trump

    Mueller's Report Details Possible Trump Obstruction but Reaches No Conclusion

    WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation leaves open the question of whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice, making clear that Trump was not exonerated. That was one of many takeaways after a redacted version of the highly anticipated document was released to the public on Thursday, captivating Congress, [...]

  • Attorney General Says Mueller Report Redactions

    Attorney General William Barr Defends Trump, Says Mueller Report Redactions Will Be 'Limited'

    WASHINGTON — Attorney General William Barr, in a press conference in advance of the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report, said that the redactions will be limited. But speaking to reporters on Thursday, Barr also offered what amounted to a defense of President Trump’s conduct as Mueller’s investigation unfolded, in what Democrats and other [...]

  • Feu cath'drale Notre Dame de Paris.

    Disney Pledges $5 Million to Help Rebuild Paris' Notre-Dame Cathedral

    The Walt Disney Co. has joined a number of other companies in pledging $5 million towards the reconstruction of Notre-Dame, the iconic Paris landmark damaged this week by a massive fire. Disney CEO Bob Iger said the cathedral, which featured in the company’s 1996 animated adaptation of Victor Hugo’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” was [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad