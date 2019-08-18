Maya Hawke Debuts Two Singles Ahead of Album Release

Fresh off her Manson cult role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Maya Hawke is turning to music.

The “Stranger Things” star released two new singles Friday, “To Love a Boy” and “Stay Open,” both of which will appear on her yet-to-be-titled upcoming album. Hawke wrote the lyrics and singer-songwriter Jesse Harris wrote the music.

Both singles feature Hawke’s soothing vocals accompanied by some soft guitar strumming and a number of pared down instruments. “To Love a Boy” also features muted synth sounds in the background, reminiscent of her “Stranger Things” role.

Earlier in the week, Hawke released a snippet of one of the songs on Instagram and announced an upcoming performance at the Sultan Room in Williamsburg on Aug. 21.

Ethan Hawke, Maya Hawke’s father, also celebrated the release on Instagram, writing, “These two gorgeous new songs released yesterday by @maya_hawke. Check them out on Spotify and iTunes. Album to follow.”

Hawke skyrocketed into fame earlier this summer with her scene-stealing role as Robin Buckley, a sarcastic ice-cream scooper who came out as a lesbian on the show. Soon after, Hawke appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s latest film effort “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” as a Manson cult follower who gets cold feet en route to the family’s infamous murders.