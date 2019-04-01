×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at 95

Laws arranged and conducted the "Rudolph" song score and was Grammy-nominated for writing the music for TV's animated "Hobbit."

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All

Maury Laws, who as musical director for Rankin-Bass productions supervised the scoring of such animated TV classics as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Hobbit,” died March 28 in Appleton, Wisc. He was 95.

Laws’ greatest achievement in TV was arranging and conducting all of the music for the 1964 stop-motion animation version of “Rudolph,” which featured new songs by original “Rudolph” songwriter Johnny Marks. Laws’ warm orchestral settings for such songs as “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “There’s Always Tomorrow” and the title tune helped to make the hour-long show a holiday season perennial.

CREDIT: Courtesy Family of Maury Laws

The success of “Rudolph” led to a series of animated specials by the Rankin-Bass company. Laws worked with Fred Astaire on “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” (1970), Danny Kaye on “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” (1971), Angela Lansbury on “The First Christmas” (1975) and Judy Collins on “The Wind in the Willows” (1987), often writing the songs with lyricist and co-producer Jules Bass and then creating the dramatic underscore.

Laws was nominated for a 1979 Grammy for the music of “The Hobbit,” a 1977 animated TV adaptation of the J.R.R. Tolkien prelude to “The Lord of the Rings” novels. He later scored “The Return of the King,” a 1980 TV-movie sequel also based on the Tolkien saga.

Related

Rankin-Bass historian Rick Goldschmidt told Variety that “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town” and “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” were among the composer’s favorites. “Maury’s music was full of magic,” Goldschmidt said. “He wrote his music with a super-bouncy feel loaded with glockenspiels and xylophones. He said this came from his work on holiday commercials for General Electric, a few years before ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.’ His songs are as much a part of Christmas as decorating the tree and exchanging presents.”

For the big screen, Laws scored the Hans Christian Andersen anthology “The Daydreamer” (1966), the cult favorite “Mad Monster Party” (1967) with Boris Karloff, the live-action Marco Polo musical “Marco” (1973), the fantasy “The Last Dinosaur” (1977) and the period adventure “The Bushido Blade” (1981).

His television credits also included the Saturday morning cartoon “King Kong” (1966), “Cricket on the Hearth” (1967), “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968) and the animated classic-literature anthology “Festival of Family Classics” (1972).

Laws was born in Hurdle Mills, N.C., in 1923. He taught himself to play guitar and was performing professionally by the age of 16. After service in World War II, he settled in New York to pursue a musical career, eventually becoming an arranger for such singers as Betty Hutton and Vaughn Monroe.

He wrote the arrangement of the hit novelty tune “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polkadot Bikini” without credit in 1960. He met Bass while scoring TV commercials in 1962 and joined the Rankin-Bass company, doing orchestrations for its “Return to Oz” special in 1964 before “Rudolph” catapulted them into the major leagues.

In his later years, Laws arranged a suite of his Rankin-Bass music for orchestras. As he told writer Greg Ehrbar for “The Cartoon Music Book”: “I can’t believe how much people really want to hear this music. We had no idea what it was to become when we first created it. Of everything I’ve ever done in my life, this has become the biggest thing to people, and I couldn’t be more delighted and gratified.”

Laws is survived by his wife Karen, three children, two sisters, nieces and nephews. Services will be private, although plans for a memorial are underway.

Popular on Variety

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

  • Georgina Hernandez

    The Dirty Business of Movie Theater Janitorial Services

  • Lupita Nyong'o as Adelaide Wilson doppelgänger

    Lupita Nyong'o on Crafting Her Shocking 'Us' Voice (Watch)

  • Amy Poehler'Parks and Recreation' 10th Anniversary

    Amy Poehler Picks Leslie Knope's 2020 Presidential Candidates

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

More Music

  • Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at

    Maury Laws, Rankin-Bass Composer-Arranger, Dies at 95

    Maury Laws, who as musical director for Rankin-Bass productions supervised the scoring of such animated TV classics as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Frosty the Snowman” and “The Hobbit,” died March 28 in Appleton, Wisc. He was 95. Laws’ greatest achievement in TV was arranging and conducting all of the music for the 1964 stop-motion animation [...]

  • Outgoing Sony/ATV Chief Martin Bandier on

    Outgoing Sony/ATV Chief Martin Bandier on His Five Biggest Deals (EXCLUSIVE)

    Friday was Martin Bandier’s last day as chairman and CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing, a company he built from being the fourth-largest publisher in the U.S. to by far the world’s biggest — one that has been No. 1 in every quarter for the past six years except one. Today, Jon Platt, former CEO of [...]

  • Nipsey HussleROC Nation Pre-Grammy Brunch, Los

    Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dies After Shooting Outside L.A. Store

    UPDATED: Rapper Ermias Davidson Ashedom, better known by his stage name Nipsey Hussle, has died after being shot multiple times outside his store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. He was 33. According to the Los Angeles Times, Ashedom was shot multiple times and then transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced [...]

  • Shelley Lazar dead

    Shelley Lazar, Founder of SLO Ticketing, Dies at 69

    Shelley Lazar, founder of SLO Ticketing and a pioneer of premium ticketing and VIP programs for artists including the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney and The Who, died Sunday morning after a battle with cancer, a rep for her company confirmed. She was 69. Affectionately known as “The Ticket Queen” — or “MFTQ,” as she was [...]

  • FILE - In this Aug. 28,

    Kanye West Bringing His ‘Sunday Service’ to Coachella

    Kanye West boosted interest in the traditionally slower second weekend of Coachella by revealing that he will bring his gospel-inspired “Sunday Service” to the festival’s second weekend, with a performance slated for Easter Sunday, April 21, at 9 a.m. West made the announcement at today’s service, which was tweeted by the festival. “We were out in [...]

  • Maren Morris Gets Down With JoJo

    Concert Review: Maren Morris Enlists JoJo for Even More Genre-Blending (Watch)

    You might hesitate to too narrowly pin down a demographic, but Maren Morris’ two sold-out shows at the Wiltern over the weekend — her first headlining gigs in L.A., soon to be followed by a summer Greek date — definitely had a predominant one: ‘90s babies, with or without the ‘80s Mercedeses mentioned in her [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad