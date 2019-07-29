Capitol Records Signs Matteo Bocelli (EXCLUSIVE)

Matteo Bocelli, the 21-year-old son of opera singer Andrea Bocelli, has signed with Capitol Records, home to Katy Perry, Sam Smith and Halsey, among many others.

The younger Bocelli joined his father on the 2018 album, “Si,” released by Decca, for the moving duet “Fall on Me” (“Ven a Mi” in Italian), which has racked up more than 52 million views on YouTube. The song, produced by Bob Ezrin, was featured in the end credits to the 2018 Disney film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.” The father-son duo also performed it at the Hollywood Bowl in June and at Teatro del Silenzio, an open-air amphitheater in Lajatico, Tuscany, on July 25.

Matteo, a tenor like his father, is Bocelli’s youngest son and studied music at The Conservatory of Lucca, first performing at age 18. More recently, he was featured on a bill that included Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Robin Thicke and the Tenors for the David Foster Foundation’s 30th anniversary Miracle concert at Roger’s Arena in Vancouver, and was seen alongside Jennifer Lopez a campaign for Guess’ spring/summer 2018 collection.

Both Matteo and Andrea Bocelli are managed by Scott Rodger at Maverick, whose roster also includes Paul McCartney and Shania Twain.

Capitol Music Group, headed by chairman/CEO Steve Barnett, is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

Watch the video for “Fall On Me” below.