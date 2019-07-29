×

Capitol Records Signs Matteo Bocelli (EXCLUSIVE)

The Universal Music Group label is home to Katy Perry, Sam Smith and Halsey, among many others.

By

Michele's Most Recent Stories

View All
Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli. Andrea Bocelli and his son Matteo Bocelli pose for a portrait in New York to promote the album "Si," a collection of duets, including their father and son song, "Fall On MeAndrea Bocelli and Matteo Bocelli Portrait Session, New York, USA - 26 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP/Shutte

Matteo Bocelli, the 21-year-old son of opera singer Andrea Bocelli, has signed with Capitol Records, home to Katy Perry, Sam Smith and Halsey, among many others.

The younger Bocelli joined his father on the 2018 album, “Si,” released by Decca, for the moving duet “Fall on Me” (“Ven a Mi” in Italian), which has racked up more than 52 million views on YouTube. The song, produced by Bob Ezrin, was featured in the end credits to the 2018 Disney film “The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.” The father-son duo also performed it at the Hollywood Bowl in June and at Teatro del Silenzio, an open-air amphitheater in Lajatico, Tuscany, on July 25.

Matteo, a tenor like his father, is Bocelli’s youngest son and studied music at The Conservatory of Lucca, first performing at age 18. More recently, he was featured on a bill that included Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Robin Thicke and the Tenors for the David Foster Foundation’s 30th anniversary Miracle concert at Roger’s Arena in Vancouver, and was seen alongside Jennifer Lopez a campaign for Guess’ spring/summer 2018 collection.

Both Matteo and Andrea Bocelli are managed by Scott Rodger at Maverick, whose roster also includes Paul McCartney and Shania Twain.

Capitol Music Group, headed by chairman/CEO Steve Barnett, is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

Watch the video for “Fall On Me” below.

More Music

  • Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli. Andrea Bocelli

    Capitol Records Signs Matteo Bocelli (EXCLUSIVE)

    Matteo Bocelli, the 21-year-old son of opera singer Andrea Bocelli, has signed with Capitol Records, home to Katy Perry, Sam Smith and Halsey, among many others. The younger Bocelli joined his father on the 2018 album, “Si,” released by Decca, for the moving duet “Fall on Me” (“Ven a Mi” in Italian), which has racked [...]

  • Mott The Hoople - Peter Overend

    Mott the Hoople Reunion Tour Coming Back to U.S. in Fall (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mott the Hoople’s spring reunion tour, their first in America in 45 years, brought joy to many fans in the U.S — and heartbreak to a lot more, as the group only played a handful of cities, concentrated mainly in the Northeast. Frontman Ian Hunter had indicated that might well be it for the reconstituted [...]

  • Tupac Shakur A video image of

    Rock 'n' Roll Will Die by 2060 ... but Live on as Holograms (Guest Column)

    The average age of the top touring performers is 52.6 years old, Tim Ingham revealed in a Rolling Stone column last week. His data is based on Pollstar’s midyear tally of the 100 highest grossing acts in the world. Led by 72-year-old Elton John, who grossed $82.6 million between Nov. 22 2018 and May 22 [...]

  • On location of Columbia Pictures' ONCE

    'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood': Let's Talk About...That Ending (Column)

    (Warning: This column contains major spoilers about the ending of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.” Read at your own risk.) I want to talk about the ending of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” starting around the moment the Manson family shows up on Cielo Drive, and…well, okay, we’ll get into it in a bit. So [...]

  • Dolly Parton Joins Brandi Carlile's All-Star,

    Dolly Parton Joins Brandi Carlile's All-Star, All-Women Blowout at Newport (Watch)

    The headlining set Saturday night at the Newport Folk Festival was billed mysteriously as “The Collaboration,” accompanied only by a set of female-gender symbols. Given the presence of Brandi Carlile and her new supergroup the Highwomen on the bill the previous day, her reputation for being one of the most able sitter-inners in show business, [...]

  • PledgeMusic's Website Goes Offline

    PledgeMusic's Website Goes Offline

    PledgeMusic, the direct-to-fan marketplace that suspended operations in February, owing hundreds of artists money for unfulfilled campaigns, took its site offline on Thursday. While the service had promised that artists would be able to access their user data, that information is currently unavailable. In a message posted late last week, the company said the data [...]

  • Black Ball

    A$AP Rocky Fan Arrested After Threatening to Blow Up Swedish Embassy

    A fan of A$AP Rocky was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly threatened to blow up the Swedish Embassy in Washington, D.C. According to an affadavit, the suspect, who has since been identified as Rebecca Kanter, placed a bag down near the entrance to the embassy, threw liquid from a glass coca cola bottle at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad