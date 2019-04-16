Mary J. Blige and Nas to Co-Headline Summer Tour

Summer is coming up — the perfect time for a Mary J. Blige coheadlining tour. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul — who has undertaken successful coheadlining tours with both Jay-Z and Maxwell, today announced that she will head out with veteran rapper Nas for a 22-city outing across North America this summer.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off July 11 in West Palm Beach, Fla. and make stops in Atlanta, Houston, Las Vegas and more. The jaunt will see the two performing in a number of indoor and outdoor spaces across amphitheaters and arenas, concluding on September 10 in Toronto, Ont. While no date has yet been announced in the duo’s mutual hometown of New York, it would be surprising if one weren’t in the cards.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 19 starting at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour; cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Wednesday, April 17 at 12pm local time until Thursday, April 18 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment. (Full dates appear below.)

DATE CITY VENUE 7/11/19 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds 7/13/19 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds 7/14/19 Jacksonville, FL Daily’s Place* 7/16/19 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park 7/20/19 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena* 7/21/19 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater 7/24/19 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion 7/25/19 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek 7/28/19 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre 7/31/19 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater 8/2/19 Houston, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion 8/3/19 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater 8/6/19 Kansas City, MO Starlight Theatre 8/9/19 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion 8/14/19 San Francisco, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre 8/16/19 Las Vegas, NV The Joint* 8/17/19 Las Vegas, NV The Joint* 8/20/19 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater 8/22/19 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion 8/25/19 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater 8/31/19 Syracuse, NY St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater 9/1/19 Boston, MA Xfinity Center 9/10/19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage^

*Nas not playing

^on sale beginning April 18th at 10am