Marshmello Lands Historic $60 Million Las Vegas Residency at New KAOS Nightclub

Marshmello performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, in Manchester, Tenn2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Day 3, Manchester, USA - 10 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

DJ Marshmello has landed a historic Las Vegas residency deal, signing up for an exclusive two-year engagement at KAOS Dayclub and Nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort. According to a source close to the situation, the deal is valued at $60 million. The Palms recently underwent a $690 million renovation.

Marshmello is the fourth-most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify with more than 2 billion streams and over 40 million monthly listeners on the platform. Last month, he drew some 10.7 million players for a concert in “Fortnite,” breaking the game’s concurrent player count by about 2.5 million players.

KAOS, which boasts a 73,000-square-foot dayclub and 29,000-square-foot nightclub, is set to open on April 4. Over its launch weekend, Travis Scott, Cardi B, Alicia Keys, J Balvin, Skrillex, G-Eazy and more will also be performing. Marshmello, best known for the hits “Wolves” featuring Selena Gomez, “FRIENDS” with Anne-Marie and “Happier” with Bastille  takes the stage on April 6. Other acts locked in for residencies include Jauz, Slushii and Southside.

Said manager Moe Shalizi, founder and CEO of The Shalizi Group, which represents Marshmello, Slushii and Southside: “The Palms has always been one of the most iconic hotels, so it’s very exciting to announce that this will be our new home in Las Vegas. To be part of this legacy’s newest chapter is an honor. Not many other dayclubs and nightclubs in the world can compare to the amount of detail, quality and craftsmanship that have went into KAOS.”

The deal points to a still robust market for resident DJs in Las Vegas, which top EDM representatives had feared was slowing down. Marshmello is booked by UTA. Find more information at the KAOS site.

