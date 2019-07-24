Marshmello Signs With WME

Marshmello has signed with WME for representation in territories outside of Europe, joining a roster that includes Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams and The Weeknd, among many others.

The DJ and producer is among today’s biggest dance/electronic artists — to the tune of 45 million monthly Spotify listeners and more than 10 billion streams collectively — having notched major hits in recent years, including “Happier” with Bastille and “Wolves” with Selena Gomez. More recently, Marshmello signed on for a $60 million two-year residency in Las Vegas. Additional milestones include an in-game concert in collaboration with Fortnite Battle Royale, which logged over 10 million concurrent players on its first day.

He also boasts 37 million subscribers on YouTube, where he hosts the series “Cooking with Marshmello.” Other ventures into food include partnering with Stuffed Puffs and selling 1 million bags of chocolate filled marshmallows at Walmart in less than 24 hours.

Marshmello is managed by Moe Shalizi, CEO and founder of the Shalizi Group. For European touring, he is represented by Obi Asika-Iweka at Echo Location Talent Agency.