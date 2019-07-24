×

Marshmello Signs With WME

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marshmello performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival, in Manchester, Tenn2017 Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Day 3, Manchester, USA - 10 Jun 2017
CREDIT: Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Marshmello has signed with WME for representation in territories outside of Europe, joining a roster that includes Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams and The Weeknd, among many others.

The DJ and producer is among today’s biggest dance/electronic artists — to the tune of 45 million monthly Spotify listeners and more than 10 billion streams collectively — having notched major hits in recent years, including “Happier” with Bastille and “Wolves” with Selena Gomez. More recently, Marshmello signed on for a $60 million two-year residency in Las Vegas. Additional milestones include an in-game concert in collaboration with Fortnite Battle Royale, which logged over 10 million concurrent players on its first day.

He also boasts 37 million subscribers on YouTube, where he hosts the series “Cooking with Marshmello.” Other ventures into food include partnering with Stuffed Puffs and selling 1 million bags of chocolate filled marshmallows at Walmart in less than 24 hours.

Marshmello is managed by Moe Shalizi, CEO and founder of the Shalizi Group. For European touring, he is represented by Obi Asika-Iweka at Echo Location Talent Agency.

More Music

  • Marshmello performs at the Bonnaroo Music

    Marshmello Signs With WME

    Marshmello has signed with WME for representation in territories outside of Europe, joining a roster that includes Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams and The Weeknd, among many others. The DJ and producer is among today’s biggest dance/electronic artists — to the tune of 45 million monthly Spotify listeners and more than 10 billion streams collectively — [...]

  • Katy Perry amfar

    Producer Dr. Luke Testifies in Katy Perry Copyright Infringement Hearing

    Music producer Dr. Luke testified Tuesday in Katy Perry’s copyright infringement case for her 2013 hit “Dark Horse.” Christian rapper Marcus Gray (aka Flame) accused Perry and her team of copyright infringement for his song “Joyful Noise,” alleging that the two songs are significantly similar. Dr. Luke produced the song from a beat written by [...]

  • Jonas Leijonhufvud and Sven Carlsson

    'Spotify Untold' Authors Reveal Secret Alliances, Internal Paranoia and Near Acquisitions

    Barely a page into the book “Spotify Untold,” Swedish authors Jonas Leijonhufvud (pictured at left) and Sven Carlsson paint an odd scene. The year is 2010 and Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek is facing a succession of obstacles gaining entry into the U.S. market — or, more specifically, infiltrating the tightly-networked and often nepotistic [...]

  • Vevo Hires Scott Anderson New Engineering

    Vevo Hires Scott Anderson as New Engineering and Product Head

    Music video streaming company Vevo has hired Scott Anderson as its new senior vice president of engineering and product, the company announced Wednesday morning. Anderson is joining the company from healthcare startup Conversa Health, where he served as chief technology officer. Prior to that, Anderson worked as director of engineering for Walmart Labs, developing mobile [...]

  • Meek Mill and Jay-Z

    Meek Mill Partners With Jay-Z's Roc Nation to Launch Dream Chasers Label

    Jay-Z and Meek Mill are partnering to bring Meek’s Dream Chasers label into the Roc Nation fold. The two signed papers Tuesday in New York City in front of a small media gathering at Roc Nation’s midtown headquarters. Holding the title of president of Dream Chasers, a joint venture with Roc Nation, Meek will oversee [...]

  • WOODSTOCK 99

    Woodstock '99: Remembering the Chaos 20 Years Later

    Woodstock’s stalled-before-it-started 50th anniversary celebration has taken over much of the news cycle this summer, but some of us haven’t forgotten the disaster that was Woodstock ’99, which kicked off its main stage 20 years ago today. The planned 30th anniversary of the most famous music festival in history started with good intentions, but quickly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad