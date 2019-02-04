×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Thanks Fans and ‘The Universe’ in Post-Super Bowl Message

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Following a controversy-filled Super Bowl halftime performance — although the performance itself worked hard to be uncontroversial — Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine posted a note on Instagram sharing his thoughts on the occasion. (Read Variety’s review of the performance here.)

Along with a photo showing the “One Love” light display that took place during the set, Levine wrote, “When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love.”

The words that followed were: forgive, laugh, cry, smile, share, live, endure, embrace, remember, enlighten, preserve, inspire, sweat, fight, express, give, receive, elevate, climb, unify, fortify, soften, dance, scream, dream, educate, provide, inhale, exhale, persevere, stand, knee, overcome, love, listen.

Related

With the 14-minute long performance, months of will-they-or-won’t-they speculation was put to rest once performers Maroon 5, along with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi took the field. The band’s participation in the show had come under fire in recent weeks because performing during the game — which is the biggest global stage for a musician, with an estimated 100 million viewers — is effectively an endorsement of the National Football League’s treatment of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. The league’s stance toward the athlete, who has not played professionally since his controversial stance to “take a knee” during the National Anthem before games, has polarized audiences and significantly complicated this year’s halftime performance, among many other issues. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight last week, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine said the band “expected” the backlash.

To counter criticism, Scott announced that in partnership with the NFL, he will make a $500,000 donation to the non-profit organization Dream Corps, among “other initiatives that he will work with the League on.” Maroon 5 also pledged the same amount to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

View this post on Instagram

When we accepted the responsibility to perform at the SBHTS, I took out my pen and just wrote. Some of the words that came to me in that moment eventually made their way onto the incredible lanterns that flew high and low tonight. We thank the universe for this historic opportunity to play on the world’s biggest stage. We thank our fans for making our dreams possible. And we thank our critics for always pushing us to do better. One Love. ❤️ And the list of words is… Forgive Laugh Cry Smile Share Live Endure Embrace Remember Enlighten Preserve Inspire Sweat Fight Express Give Receive Elevate Climb Unify Fortify Soften Dance Scream Dream Educate Provide Inhale Exhale Persevere Stand Kneel Overcome Love Listen

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

More TV

  • Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Thanks Fans

    Maroon 5’s Adam Levine Thanks Fans and ‘The Universe’ in Post-Super Bowl Message

    Following a controversy-filled Super Bowl halftime performance — although the performance itself worked hard to be uncontroversial — Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine posted a note on Instagram sharing his thoughts on the occasion. (Read Variety’s review of the performance here.) Along with a photo showing the “One Love” light display that took place during the set, [...]

  • Handmaid's Tale Season 3

    Super Bowl Ad Review: Viewers Get Glance at Freaky Future

    The future is here. And it invaded the nation’s most-watched present. Madison Avenue ladled out visions of days to come in 30- and 60-second increments Sunday night, offering hundreds of millions of Americans watching Super Bowl LIII on CBS a colorful glance of things once meant to arrive in decades that are instead manifesting themselves [...]

  • Adam Levine of Maroon 5 performs

    Maroon 5's Adam Levine Dedicates Super Bowl Halftime Show to Late Manager

    Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine dedicated the band’s Super Bowl halftime performance to “Jordy,” his late manager Jordan Feldstein. Feldstein, the older brother of actor Jonah Hill, died in December 2017 at the age of 40 of a blood clot in his leg, among other contributing factors. Among his many successes as the band’s and [...]

  • 'The Twilight Zone,' Jordan Peele Interrupt

    'The Twilight Zone' Spot Takes Super Bowl Viewers Into Another Dimension (Watch)

    “The Twilight Zone” fans got a first taste of what the series’ reboot under Jordan Peele will be like during the Super Bowl, when CBS’ telecast appeared to be glitch out, only for viewers to enter the Twilight Zone. The spot begins with an outside view of the stadium as an announcer narrates, but the [...]

  • HBO Kills Bud Knight in Super

    HBO's 'Game of Thrones' Kills Bud Knight in Super Bowl Ad Surprise

    It was two- two! – two ads in one. But one of the commercials was decidedly stronger than the other. HBO and Anheuser-Busch shattered many Super Bowl commercial conventions Sunday night by running a 60-second promo in which the brewer’s famous Bud Knight was killed in violent fashion in a spot that morphed from beer [...]

  • Handmaid's Tale Season 3

    'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 3 Trailer Urges America to 'Wake Up' (Watch)

    The long-awaited and much anticipated third season of Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” is just around the corner, and the streaming service released the first full-length trailer for the new season during a Super Bowl commercial slot Sunday. Hulu provided the first glimpse at what’s in store for Offred on Friday, releasing a short 10-second teaser trailer [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad