×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Maroon 5 Won’t Hold a Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference

By

Margeaux's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maroon 5
CREDIT: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Maroon 5 will not do a press conference ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL announced Tuesday.

In the past, halftime performers including Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry have held a press conference prior to the event. Instead, the NFL announced Tuesday a social media rollout of exclusive footage of each of the halftime performers, including guest appearances by Travis Scott and Big Boi.

Maroon 5 has been working hard on a Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show that will meet and exceed standards of this event. As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday,” the NFL said in a statement obtained by Variety. “Starting with the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show announcement, we began a cross-platform rollout of behind-the-scenes footage and content from each of the halftime performers. Instead of hosting a press conference, this social and digital media rollout will continue through Sunday across our owned and operated media assets as well as through the platforms of the artists.”

Related

Maroon 5 has come under fire in recent weeks, having been the first to accept the halftime slot after several artists, reportedly including Rihanna, turned it down in protest of the NFL’s treatment of former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The band announced Tuesday their plans to donate $500,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ahead of the performance, following a similar move made by fellow halftime performer Scott.

After entreaties by Jay-Z to step down from the show in support of Kaepernick, Scott opted to instead partner with the NFL for a $500,000 donation to Dream Corps, an organization that advocates for social justice and prison reform. Now, Maroon 5 is following Scott’s lead, partnering both with the NFL and their label Interscope Records to make the donation.

“Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time,” Adam Levine told People magazine Tuesday. “We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

The once coveted Super Bowl halftime slot has been surrounded by controversy in recent months, following Kaepernick’s accusation that the NFL purposely shut him out after he famously refused to stand for the national anthem to protest racial injustice in America. Now, the performance has become somewhat of a hot potato among stars on the level of the halftime show’s usual grandeur. Following the example of Rihanna, Cardi B reportedly declined the offer Scott took to appear alongside Maroon 5.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a statement about the donation on Jan. 13. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Music

  • Maroon 5

    Maroon 5 Won't Hold a Pre-Super Bowl Press Conference

    Maroon 5 will not do a press conference ahead of this Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show, the NFL announced Tuesday. In the past, halftime performers including Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and Katy Perry have held a press conference prior to the event. Instead, the NFL announced Tuesday a social media rollout of exclusive footage of [...]

  • Christina Aguilera American Music Awards

    Christina Aguilera Confirms Vegas Residency Starting in May

    Christina Aguilera is the latest star to hang her shingle on the Las Vegas Strip, announcing today that she’ll be settling into the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 shows, starting May 31 and continuing in intervals through October 5. The show is titled “The Xperience” and is set for a venue that is [...]

  • Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Out After

    Pandora Shareholders Approve Takeover by Sirius XM, And Pandora CEO Roger Lynch Is Out

    Pandora Media’s stockholders approved Sirius XM’s proposed takeover, and with the deal set to close shortly Roger Lynch will be out as Pandora’s CEO. Lynch will exit once the deal officially closes, the company announced after the shareholder vote Tuesday. Sirius XM CEO Jim Meyer will lead the combined company, which brings together Pandora’s music [...]

  • SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "James McAvoy"

    Soulja Boy Praises 'Saturday Night Live' Parody

    Anyone who tuned into “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend likely got a good belly laugh when Chris Redd parodied Soulja Boy during “Weekend Update.” The three-minute clip featured Redd sporting a white Gucci band in homage to Soulja’s rant on morning show “The Breakfast Club” which went viral due to the rapper’s mocking of [...]

  • James IngramCape Town International Jazz Festival,

    R&B Star James Ingram Dies at 66

    James Ingram, one of the biggest stars in R&B music in the 1980s and ’90s, and a double Grammy winner and two-time Oscar nominee, has died at age 66. Longtime friend Debbie Allen confirmed the news on Twitter. “I have lost my dearest friend and creative partner James Ingram to the Celestial Choir,” she wrote. [...]

  • Motown Records Names Marc Byers General

    Motown Records Names Marc Byers General Manager

    Marc Byers has been named to the newly created position of General Manager, Motown Records, it was announced today by the label’s President Ethiopia Habtemariam, to whom Byers reports. According to the announcement, the entrepreneur and executive will be based in Hollywood at the Capitol Tower and will oversee the label’s day-to-day operations and work closely with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad