Marlon Brando Confronted Michael Jackson Over Sexual Abuse Allegations

CREDIT: Alesnick/Mediapunch/Shutterstock; Eugene Adebari/REX/Shutterstock

A revealing conversation has emerged between Marlon Brando and Michael Jackson, in which the actor recounts Jackson’s reaction to the sexual abuse allegations brought against him in the early ’90s.

During an interview between Brando and prosecutors during Jackson’s 1994 trial, the actor recounted a conversation he’d had with Jackson at his Neverland Ranch. The Brando recording is featured on the final episode of the “Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson” podcast, airing Sunday.

“I had asked him if he was a virgin and he just sort of laughed and giggled,” Brando said in the recorded interview, adding that Jackson was uncomfortable with the “f-word” and was too embarrassed to speak openly about his sex life.

Brando continued that he went on to grill Jackson about the allegations of child abuse against him, after which he said Jackson began to cry and admitted to hating his father.

“With this mode of behavior that’s been going on, I think it’s pretty reasonable to conclude that he may have had something to do with kids,” Brando said. “My impression was that he didn’t want to answer because he was frightened to answer me.”

The previously undisclosed conversation was revealed in the season finale of the Luminary podcast docu-series “Telephone Stories: The Trials of Michael Jackson.” Brando’s son Miko had worked for Jackson at the time of the conversation, which is how Brando, who died in 2004, came to speak with Jackson at the ranch.

