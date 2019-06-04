×
Mark McGrath, Sugar Ray Sign With APA

Variety Staff

Mark McGrath
CREDIT: Joe Lester

Mark McGrath has signed with APA for all areas. His band Sugar Ray will also be repped by the agency for touring worldwide.

Sugar Ray formed in Southern California in 1988 and exploded after signing to Atlantic Records in the mid-90s and releasing the hit song “Fly” in 1997. That same year, the band’s second album “Floored” went double-platinum. McGrath would become Sugar Ray’s principle songwriter for the follow-up, 1999’s “14:59,” which would sell more than three million copies and yield the hit songs “Every Morning,” “Someday” and “Falls Apart.”

The band would go on to release three more albums, “Sugar Ray” in 2001, “In the Pursuit of Leisure” in 2003 and “Music for Cougars” in 2009.

McGrath expanded into television in the 2000s, hosting syndicated entertainment newsmagazine “Extra” and the game show “Don’t Forget the Lyrics.” More recently, he competed on “Celebrity Big Brother” and appeared on the debut season of Netflix’s “Miss Dynamite.” He currently hosts “Mark McGrath’s 120” on SiriusXM’s ‘90’s on 9 station. 

Among McGrath’s other accolades: he’s a three-time champion of VH1’s “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!” on VH1 and came in third on “Celebrity Bug Brother.”

At APA, Sugar Ray is repped by Josh Humiston and Travis Wolfe for touring. Chip Quigley of Kingdom Entertainment manages the band and McGrath.

  Mark McGrath

    Mark McGrath, Sugar Ray Sign With APA

    Mark McGrath has signed with APA for all areas. His band Sugar Ray will also be repped by the agency for touring worldwide. Sugar Ray formed in Southern California in 1988 and exploded after signing to Atlantic Records in the mid-90s and releasing the hit song "Fly" in 1997. That same year, the band's second

