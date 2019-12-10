Marie Fredriksson, Singer of Roxette, Dies at 61

Marie Fredriksson, singer of Swedish 80s pop duo, Roxette, died on Dec. 9. She was 61. Her management stated that the cause of death was brain cancer for which she received aggressive treatment after being diagnosed in 2002.

Roxette, which featured guitarist and singer Per Gessle, was an immensely successful group which notched several hits including the No. 1 1989 smash “The Look” and “It Must Have Been Love.” The latter was used in the movie “Pretty Woman.”

“It is with great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away in the morning of December 9, following a 17-year long battle with cancer,” read a release from Dimberg Jernberg Management who described Fredriksson as “one of Sweden’s most loved and successful artists.” Roxette sold 80 million albums throughout their career.

Said Jonas Siljemark, President, Warner Music Nordics: “We’re deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Marie Frederiksson. She was an amazing artist who touched the lives of people around the world and leaves behind an incredible musical legacy. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time.”

Said her former groupmate Gessle: “Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share! Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same.”