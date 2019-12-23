×
Mariah Carey Sued by Former Nanny, Who Claims Retaliation

Mariah Carey, whose classic “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is atop the music charts, was sued on Monday by a former nanny.

Maria Burgues filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, alleging she was fired in April 2018 after complaining about her pay and working conditions. Burgues says she was paid $25 an hour to babysit Carey’s children. She was obliged to travel with Carey and the children when Carey went on tour, but says she was not paid for her travel time.

According to the suit, Carey’s children had a bodyguard, Marcio Moto, who routinely yelled at Burgues and made her feel threatened. In December 2017, Burgues claims that they were all driving to Las Vegas together, and Moto started yelling at Burgues and threatened to kick her out of the car and leave her by the road. She complained about the incident, but says nothing was done.

In another incident, Moto was driving Burgues and Carey’s children to dance class in Sherman Oaks, Calif., while using his phone to video chat with his girlfriend. The suit claims that Moto was distracted and nearly got into an accident.

Later, at the dance studio, one of Carey’s children walked out of the class unnoticed. The suit alleges that Moto was again distracted by his phone, but blamed Burgues for the incident, yelling at her in front of the children, parents, dance instructors and other nannies.

After that, Burgues was fired. The suit seeks compensation for severe emotional distress. Burgues also alleges she was not given proper wage statements, and was not given her total wages due when she was fired.

Carey’s attorney said he could not comment because he had not seen the suit.

Carey is also fighting a lawsuit from Lianna Shakhnazaryan, a former assistant who claims Carey’s ex-manager, Stella Bulochnikov, treated her abusively. Carey has accused Shakhnazaryan of secretly recording her and trying to extort her out of $8 million.

In a ruling on Monday, Judge Richard J. Burdge, Jr., barred Shakhnazaryan from obtaining Carey’s medical records in the dispute. Shakhnazaryan’s attorneys had claimed the records would be relevant in assessing Carey’s emotional distress or ability to consent to being recorded. Burdge rejected both arguments, finding the records to be irrelevant.

In November, Maria Salazar, a former housekeeper for Carey, also filed a lawsuit claiming she was not adequately paid.

