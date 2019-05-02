BBMAs: Mariah Carey Nods to ‘Drama’ and ‘A Few Memes’ in Funny and Earnest Icon Speech

Mariah Carey received a toast worth of a queen at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. Taking home an award for “Icon,” she also sang a medley of some of her biggest hits including “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero.”

Jennifer Hudson did the honors of introducing Carey, who then delivered a funny and earnest speech that didn’t shy away from mentions of “drama,” career “ups and downs” and “a few memes.”

Read Carey’s speech in its entirely below:

“Icon? I really don’t think of myself in that way. I started making music out of a necessity — to survive and to express myself. I just wanted to create something so I could feel worthy of existing. And if I’ve learned anything, anything at all in this life, it’s that truly all things are possible with God.

Without getting into all the drama, all the ups and downs of my career — We’ve all seen them; we all make mistakes; there’s been a few memes — I guess I’ve always felt like an outsider: someone who doesn’t quite belong anywhere. And I still feel like that lost, interracial child who had a lot of nerve to believe I can succeed at anything at all in this world. But, and this is the truth, I did believe because I had to. The truth is: I’ve dedicated my life to my music, my saving grace and to my fans, who are unlike any other entity that I’ve ever known. They’ve lifted me out of the depths of hell and brought me out with their devotion and love.