BBMAs: Mariah Carey Nods to ‘Drama’ and ‘A Few Memes’ in Funny and Earnest Icon Speech

Mariah Carey received a toast worth of a queen at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. Taking home an award for “Icon,” she also sang a medley of some of her biggest hits including “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero.”
Jennifer Hudson did the honors of introducing Carey, who then delivered a funny and earnest speech that didn’t shy away from mentions of “drama,” career “ups and downs” and “a few memes.”
Read Carey’s speech in its entirely below:
“Icon? I really don’t think of myself in that way. I started making music out of a necessity — to survive and to express myself. I just wanted to create something so I could feel worthy of existing. And if I’ve learned anything, anything at all in this life, it’s that truly all things are possible with God.
Without getting into all the drama, all the ups and downs of my career — We’ve all seen them; we all make mistakes; there’s been a few memes — I guess I’ve always felt like an outsider: someone who doesn’t quite belong anywhere. And I still feel like that lost, interracial child who had a lot of nerve to believe I can succeed at anything at all in this world. But, and this is the truth, I did believe because I had to. The truth is: I’ve dedicated my life to my music, my saving grace and to my fans, who are unlike any other entity that I’ve ever known. They’ve lifted me out of the depths of hell and brought me out with their devotion and love.
I want to thank all the people who’ve been with me on this journey through the highs and lows, through the struggles –through your struggles and mine. To anybody who doesn’t allow themselves to be broken, and keeps getting up, and keeps holding on, and keeps standing tall, and keeps on believing, and keeps rising, I celebrate you tonight. And to anyone who’s ever told me that a song I wrote helped save your life, I thank you because you saved mine, and I ‘ll be eternally grateful.”
Popular on Variety
'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger
'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel
Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala
Mariah Carey received a toast worth of a queen at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. Taking home an award for “Icon,” she also sang a medley of some of her biggest hits including “Always Be My Baby,” “Emotions,” “We Belong Together” and “Hero.” Jennifer Hudson did the honors of introducing Carey, who then [...]
There are precious few TV shows that take thirtysomething women and their thirtysomething problems seriously. Onscreen, women are more often slotted into the roles of sexy teen, sexy and/or hapless twentysomething, and that ambiguous post-40 “of a certain age” designation that somehow encompasses half a lifetime. The thirties timespan, an especially crucial time for women [...]
Drake gave a shout out to a fellow northerner at the Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday night. During his win for Top Billboard 200 Album, the rapper referenced Arya Stark from “Game of Thrones” and her show-stopping kill from last week’s episode. “Shout out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week,” he [...]
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds used his band’s Top Rock Artist win at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards to blast conversion therapy. Reynolds has been an outspoken advocate of LGBTQ+ rights, particularly in his own Mormon community, and was behind the HBO documentary “Believer” which exposes the painful ostracization and hatred of gay people in [...]
Jim’s part-time girlfriend on “The Office” almost wasn’t played by Rashida Jones. In fact, she almost quit acting altogether. During a panel talk on Wednesday for Tribeca Film Festival, the actress, director, writer, and producer said that after working on the set of television show “Boston Public,” there was a writer’s strike going on in [...]
Hollywood talent agencies are waiting for a “signal” that the Writers Guild of America is prepared to resume negotiations and reach a settlement to the conflict that led to more than 7,000 TV and film writers firing their agents during the past two weeks. That’s the word from UTA chief executive Jeremy Zimmer, who spoke [...]
Lucy Liu became the second Asian-American woman with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and gave thanks to the first recipient, Anna May Wong, for paving the way for representation during the ceremony today. “When I moved to Los Angeles, I actually lived on Vine Street, so it’s thrilling to have Anna May [...]