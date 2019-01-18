Mariah Carey’s Assistant Claims She Was Urinated On and Called a ‘Whore’

Mariah Carey’s former assistant claims in a new lawsuit that she was subjected to physical and sexual abuse, which included being called a “whore” and being urinated on.

Lianna Shakhnazaryan filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court, claiming she was tormented by Carey’s manager, Stella Bulochnikov. According to the suit, Bulochnikov slapped her buttocks and breasts, tackled her, and would sit on her.

She also claims that Bulochnikov would hold her down and urinate on her. She contends that Bulochnikov would call her an “Armenian whore,” an “Armenian princess,” and a “f-cking n—–.” The suit claims that Carey condoned Bulochnikov’s behavior, and that it sometimes occurred in her presence.

Carey filed her own suit against Shakhnazaryan on Tuesday, accusing her of secretly recording embarrassing videos, in violation of a non-disclosure agreement, and trying to extort her out of $8 million.

Shakhnazaryan says she was hired in September 2015, and was offered a salary of $328,500 a year. She says she was on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and worked for both Carey and Bulochnikov. The bulk of the allegations are against Bulochnikov, though the suit claims that Carey was also physically and psychologically abusive.

Shakhnazaryan alleges she was fired in November 2017 after reporting Bulochnikov’s behavior to Carey while at a Connecticut resort. She asserts claims of wrongful termination, sexual battery, and sexual harassment, among other allegations.

Carey and Bulochnikov split more than a year ago.

