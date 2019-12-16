×
Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas’ Is Finally No. 1, 25 Years Later

Mariah Carey All I Want for Christmas
CREDIT: Brent N Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Although most pop fans probably assume it reached the milestone years or decades ago, Mariah Carey’s holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the No. 1 song in the country by official acclimation for the first time in its 25-year history, topping both the Rolling Stone songs chart and the Billboard Hot 100 this week.

It’s the longest stretch of time that a song has taken to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s side.

When “All I Want” was originally released in 1994, it wasn’t even eligible for the magazine’s Hot 100 because it wasn’t commercially available as a physical single at the time, though it made it to No. 6 at the Hot AC format and to No. 12 in overall airplay. After it was finally deemed eligible for the Hot 100 after a good number of years, it reached its peak on that chart last Christmas season at No. 3.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” has held the No. 1 spot on Amazon Music since Nov. 25. The single is steadily approaching 1 billion streams worldwide.

The oft-proclaimed Queen of Christmas tweeted about the good news.

“We did it 😭❤️🐑🎄🦋,” the five-time Grammy winner said.

Originally released on Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas” album Nov. 1, 1994, the single went on to receive a six-time platinum certification from the RIAA.

Last week, Amazon Music released a mini-documentary titled “Mariah Carey Is Christmas: The Story of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’” for the single’s 25-year anniversary.

This marks Carey’s 19th No. 1 entry on the chart. This achievement gives Care the most Hot 100 No. 1s by any solo artist ever and the second most Hot 100 No. 1s by any artist — tying with Elvis Presley and putting her one behind the Beatles.

Given that not everyone in the world loves the song — just this season it was voted the most annoying Christmas song of all time in a poll in the UK — it’s safe to say that it’s receiving its vindication with this honor that only took a quarter century.

Other Christmas oldies also fared well on the Rolling Stone songs chart, which favors sales and on-demand streaming into account over passive radio listening. Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,’ Bobby Helms’ “JIngle Bell Rock” and Burl Ives’ “Holly Jolly Christmas” appear on the RS chart at Nos. 2,3 and 6.

