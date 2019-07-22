×

Mariah Carey Signs With CAA

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mariah Carey
CREDIT: An Le

Mariah Carey has returned to CAA for representation worldwide after moving to UTA in 2015.

Throughout her 30-year career, the five-time Grammy winner has released some of the best-selling albums of all time, including “Music Box,” which racked up more than 28 million in sales, and “Daydream,” which sold 20 million copies. Her other albums, including her self-titled debut album “Mariah Carey,” “Emotions,” “The Emancipation of Mimi,” “E=MC2” and “Caution” also boast chart-topping singles.

Carey’s hit single “All I Want for Christmas is You,” off her 1994 holiday album “Merry Christmas, reenters the charts every holiday season, even setting a Spotify one-day streaming record last New Year’s Eve with 10.8 million plays. The holiday hit is just one of many records the pop-star has achieved. She became the solo artist with the most No. 1s in chart history when “Touch My Body,” off of “E=MC2,” became Carey’s 18th chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100, and has also spent a record 79 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 throughout her career, more than any other artist in U.S. history.

Carey also boasts a robust acting career, playing lead roles in the 2002 film “Wisegirls, the 2009 movie “Precious,” and most recently, the 2013 Lee Daniels’ film “The Butler.” She has also appeared on television, joining  “American Idol” as a judge for its 12th season alongside Keith Urban and Nicki Minaj.

Carey is managed by Melissa Ruderman at Roc Nation and represented by attorney Ed Shapiro.

More Music

  • Art Neville of The Meters performs

    Art Neville of the Meters and the Neville Brothers Dies at 81

    Art Neville, one of the key figures of New Orleans music as a member of the Meters and later the Neville Brothers, died Monday. He was 81. Neville’s manager, Kent Sorrell, confirmed the death. “It was peaceful,” Sorrell told Nola.com. “He passed away at home with his adoring wife Lorraine by his side. He toured [...]

  • Roddy Rich

    Roddy Ricch Signs Wide-Ranging Deal With Kobalt

    Kobalt has signed Roddy Ricch to a wide-ranging exclusive worldwide deal in which the company will have full administration of the rapper, singer, songwriter and producer’s catalog, as well as publishing, creative services and synch for his future works. Ricch is a relative newcomer, first emerging onto the music scene in 2017 with the release [...]

  • Kenya Barris Kid Cudi netflix

    Kenya Barris, Kid Cudi Team for Netflix Animated Series Based on Cudi's New Album

    Kenya Barris and Kid Cudi have set an adult animated music series at Netflix with an added twist. The series will be based on Cudi’s upcoming album, “Entergalactic,” which is set to be released by Republic Records. The series will showcase music from the new album, which is said to follow a young man on [...]

  • Michael Lang to Appear at Woodstock

    Michael Lang to Appear at Woodstock Anniversary Events at Morrison Hotel Gallery

    While the problems surrounding the troubled Woodstock 50 festival have certainly dominated conversation about the forthcoming anniversary of the original festival next month, cofounder Michael Lang is scheduled to take some time to look back at a pair of events held at the Morrison Hotel Galleries, in Los Angeles and New York on Aug. 7 [...]

  • Roc Nation Label Names Shari Bryant

    Roc Nation Label Names Shari Bryant and Omar Grant Co-Presidents

    Roc Nation has named Shari Bryant and Omar Grant co-presidents of the Roc Nation Label, the company announced today. The two will lead the Roc Nation team to develop strategies for signed artists while continuing to build the talent roster, according to the announcement. “There is no better way to celebrate my 20th anniversary in the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad