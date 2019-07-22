Mariah Carey Signs With CAA

Mariah Carey has returned to CAA for representation worldwide after moving to UTA in 2015.

Throughout her 30-year career, the five-time Grammy winner has released some of the best-selling albums of all time, including “Music Box,” which racked up more than 28 million in sales, and “Daydream,” which sold 20 million copies. Her other albums, including her self-titled debut album “Mariah Carey,” “Emotions,” “The Emancipation of Mimi,” “E=MC2” and “Caution” also boast chart-topping singles.

Carey’s hit single “All I Want for Christmas is You,” off her 1994 holiday album “Merry Christmas, reenters the charts every holiday season, even setting a Spotify one-day streaming record last New Year’s Eve with 10.8 million plays. The holiday hit is just one of many records the pop-star has achieved. She became the solo artist with the most No. 1s in chart history when “Touch My Body,” off of “E=MC2,” became Carey’s 18th chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100, and has also spent a record 79 weeks at No. 1 on the Hot 100 throughout her career, more than any other artist in U.S. history.

Carey also boasts a robust acting career, playing lead roles in the 2002 film “Wisegirls, the 2009 movie “Precious,” and most recently, the 2013 Lee Daniels’ film “The Butler.” She has also appeared on television, joining “American Idol” as a judge for its 12th season alongside Keith Urban and Nicki Minaj.

Carey is managed by Melissa Ruderman at Roc Nation and represented by attorney Ed Shapiro.