×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Margo Price Lights Up Raucous BMG Grammy Showcase

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Lester Cohen / Getty Images for BMG

No name is not an especially small bar, but its stage is jammed into a corner to the right of the entrance, and while the proprietors have gussied it up with purple velour curtains and some eye-catching light fixtures, there’s a roadhouse vibe that will probably remind anyone performing there of their early days. While such a setting might not fit, say, Mariah Carey, in different ways it suited both Jerry Cantrell, Margo Price and rapper Gashi down to the ground at the BMG throwdown on Wednesday night.

Cantrell, the driving force of Alice in Chains, performed acoustically and accompanied by another guitarist and played two songs: “Fly,” from the group’s Grammy-nominated album “Rainier Fog,” and “Got Me Wrong” from its 1990 EP “Sap.” Cantrell (pictured below with BMG’s Hartwig Masuch, Jerry Thomas and David Benveniste)  spent a good half hour greeting fans and industry admirers by the photo area after he performed.

Price, one of the most exciting country artists to emerge in the recent years, is down-home singer with a hell-raising range who also happens to be at least seven months pregnant. Perhaps for that reason, she had an incongruously palatial entrance that we don’t remember from previous times we’d seen her, with the band striking up a lively intro while a road manager with flawlessly feathered hair guided the very pregnant singer through the crowd to the stage with a flashlight —a touch that was almost comical in a venue this size.

Related

Price gently castigated the chatty and more-than-slightly-inebriated crowd — which featured an unusual mixture of L.A. rockers with a disproportionately large number of jet-lagged and boisterous Brits — for “schmoozing” (at a label showcase during Grammy week, go figure) but captured everyone’s attention with a siren-like a cappella intro to “Tennessee Song.” She and her road-tested band then blazed through a handful of songs from her two albums (including the Grammy-nominated latest, “All American Made”) before leaving the couple hundred assembled schmoozers to the open bar; BMG recording artist Perry Farrell was seated at a booth at the back while Gashi played a loud and lively set, running out into the crowd on more than one occasion.

CREDIT: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for BMG

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Music

  • Margo Price Lights Up Raucous BMG

    Margo Price Lights Up Raucous BMG Grammy Showcase

    No name is not an especially small bar, but its stage is jammed into a corner to the right of the entrance, and while the proprietors have gussied it up with purple velour curtains and some eye-catching light fixtures, there’s a roadhouse vibe that will probably remind anyone performing there of their early days. While [...]

  • A still from Marianne & Leonard:

    Leonard Cohen Documentary 'Marianne & Leonard' Bought by Roadside

    Roadside Attractions has acquired North American rights to Nick Broomfield’s documentary “Marianne & Leonard: Words of Love,” which premiered last month at the Sundance Film Festival. Broomfield’s film focuses on the love story between the late Canadian folk singer Leonard Cohen and his Norwegian muse, Marianne Ihlen. The announcement was made Thursday by Roadside co-founders [...]

  • R. Kelly

    Australian Politicians Call for R. Kelly Ban After Tour Announcement

    After R. Kelly tweeted (and then deleted) his announcement of new international tours, Australian politicians swiftly called to block the R&B artist from entering the country. Members of the opposition Labor Party released a statement about Kelly, saying, “Labor strongly supports the refusal or cancellation of visas of non-citizens on character or criminal grounds.” Kelly had [...]

  • Autlook Boards PJ Harvey Panorama Film

    Autlook Boards Sales on PJ Harvey Panorama Film ‘A Dog Called Money’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Venice-based Autlook Filmsales has boarded sales on “A Dog Called Money,” Seamus Murphy’s documentary about award-winning British musician PJ Harvey. The film is in the Panorama sidebar and will have its world premiere on 9 Feb. Photo journalist and filmmaker Murphy accompanied Harvey on trips to Afghanistan, Kosovo, and Washington DC, which provided the inspiration [...]

  • L-R: Jake Kiszka, Josh Kiszka, Danny

    Greta Van Fleet's Sam Kiszka on Rock, Grammys Recognition and Partying With Elton John

    Greta Van Fleet’s embrace of all things Led Zeppelin has prompted some to declare the Michigan group reductive. But earning four Grammy noms (best new artist, rock album, rock performance and rock song), competing against the likes of Weezer, St. Vincent and the late Chris Cornell, has silenced many naysayers. Bassist Sam Kiszka spoke to [...]

  • Here Are the Record Labels, Executives

    The Movers and Shakers That Put the Rhythm in R&B

    Following are the top music industry companies and executives that are part of the R&B resurgence: Atlantic Records Atlantic Records played a huge role in bringing the original rhythm and blues to the mainstream in the 1950s and ’60s, and it’s carried that tradition into the present thanks to the power trio of co-chairs Craig [...]

  • Toni Braxton

    Toni Braxton Reflects on How R&B Has Changed Since 'Unbreak My Heart'

    Why is R&B back? Because it was missed. Sometimes you want a melody. You want to look in the mirror and sing your heartache away. You can rap about it and that’s great, but there’s nothing like a fabulous R&B hook.  R&B is ageless, like rock and country — it doesn’t matter how old you are. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad