Maren Morris Reveals Dates for Massive Tour Supporting New Album, ‘Girl’

Maren Morris today announced dates for her headlining to in support of her forthcoming sophomore album, “Girl.” The tour launches in Chicago on March 9 and features country artists Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn in support. Tickets for the general on-sale will begin Tuesday, January 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour; full dates appear below.
Later today Morris will release the title track from the album, also called “Girl” — which was written by Morris with producer Greg Kurstin as well as Sarah Aarons, who co-wrote “The Middle,” Morris’ smash 2018 single with Zedd — for which the release date has bot been announced but is expected in the first quarter of the year.
+Denotes Cassadee Pope as opener
*Denotes RaeLynn as opener
Date City/State/Country Venue
2/1/19 Riviera Maya, Mexico Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend
2/15/19 George Town, Cayman Islands KAABOO Festival
3/9/19 Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre+
3/13/19 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium+
3/15/19 Kansas City, MO Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland+
3/16/19 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion+
3/18/19 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium+
3/19/19 Salt Lake City, UT The Union+
3/21/19 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom+
3/23/19 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo+
3/26/19 San Francisco, CA The Masonic+
3/28/19 Anaheim, CA House of Blues Anaheim+
3/30/19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern+
4/11/19 Atlanta, GA Coca-Cola Roxy*
4/12-14/19 Fort Lauderdale, FL Tortuga Festival
4/18/19 Houston, TX Revention Music Center*
4/19/19 Dallas, TX Bomb Factory*
4/20/19 New Braunfels, TX Whitewater Amphitheatre*
4/25/19 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE*
4/26/19 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore*
4/27/19 Boston, MA House of Blues – Boston*
5/2/19 Washington, DC Anthem*
5/3/19 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel*
5/4/19 New York, NY Terminal 5*
5/9/19 Saint Louis, MO The Pageant*
5/10/19 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*
5/11/19 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit*
5/17/19 Berlin, DE Columbia Theatre*
5/18/19 Cologne, DE Kantine*
5/19/19 Zurich, CH Mascotte*
5/21/19 Hamburg, DE Gruenspan*
5/22/19 Amsterdam, NL Paradiso*
5/24/19 Dublin, IE The Academy*
5/25/19 Leeds, UK O2 Academy Leeds*
5/26/19 Glasgow, UK O2 Academy Glasgow*
5/27/19 Manchester, UK Albert Hall*
5/29/19 Bristol, UK O2 Academy Bristol*
5/30/19 Birmingham, UK O2 Institute*
5/31/19 London, UK Royal Albert Hall*
6/15/19 Manchester, TN Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
6/21/19 Chicago, IL LakeShake Festival
7/19/19 Brooklyn, MI Faster Horses
7/20/19 Eau Claire, WI Country Jam USA
8/2/19 Merritt, BC Merritt Rockin’ River Festival
8/3/19 Duncan, BC Sunfest Country
8/8-11/19 Oro, ON Boots and Hearts Music Festival
8/16/19 Auckland, NZ The Logan Campbell Centre
8/17/19 Christchurch, NZ Town Hall
8/19/19 Brisbane, AU Brisbane City Hall
8/21/19 Melbourne, AU Forum Theatre
8/22/19 Sydney, AU Enmore Theatre
8/23/19 Canberra, AU UC Refectory
8/30/19 Grand Island, NE Nebraska State Fair