Maren Morris Reveals Dates for Massive Tour Supporting New Album, ‘Girl’

Maren Morris today announced dates for her headlining to in support of her forthcoming sophomore album, “Girl.” The tour launches in Chicago on March 9 and features country artists Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn in support. Tickets for the general on-sale will begin Tuesday, January 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour; full dates appear below.

Later today Morris will release the title track from the album, also called “Girl” — which was written by Morris with producer Greg Kurstin as well as Sarah Aarons, who co-wrote “The Middle,” Morris’ smash 2018 single with Zedd — for which the release date has bot been announced but is expected in the first quarter of the year.

Head here for more on how Morris beat out a dozen other vocalists to become the lead singer of “The Middle.”

+Denotes Cassadee Pope as opener

*Denotes RaeLynn as opener