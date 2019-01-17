×
Maren Morris Reveals Dates for Massive Tour Supporting New Album, ‘Girl’

Variety Staff

Maren Morris
CREDIT: Debby Wong/REX/Shutterstock

Maren Morris today announced dates for her headlining to in support of her forthcoming sophomore album, “Girl.” The tour launches in Chicago on March 9 and features country artists Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn in support. Tickets for the general on-sale will begin Tuesday, January 22 at 10 a.m. local time. Citi is the official presale credit card for the tour; full dates appear below.

Later today Morris will release the title track from the album, also called “Girl” — which was written by Morris with producer Greg Kurstin as well as Sarah Aarons, who co-wrote “The Middle,” Morris’ smash 2018 single with Zedd — for which the release date has bot been announced but is expected in the first quarter of the year.

Head here for more on how Morris beat out a dozen other vocalists to become the lead singer of “The Middle.”

+Denotes Cassadee Pope as opener
*Denotes RaeLynn as opener

Date                City/State/Country                           Venue
2/1/19            Riviera Maya, Mexico                           Brandi Carlile’s Girls Just Wanna Weekend
2/15/19          George Town, Cayman Islands           KAABOO Festival
3/9/19            Chicago, IL                                             Riviera Theatre+
3/13/19          Nashville, TN                                          Ryman Auditorium+
3/15/19          Kansas City, MO                                    Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland+
3/16/19          Oklahoma City, OK                                The Criterion+
3/18/19          Denver, CO                                             Fillmore Auditorium+
3/19/19          Salt Lake City, UT                                  The Union+
3/21/19          Portland, OR                                           Crystal Ballroom+
3/23/19          Seattle, WA                                             Showbox SoDo+
3/26/19          San Francisco, CA                                 The Masonic+
3/28/19          Anaheim, CA                                          House of Blues Anaheim+
3/30/19          Los Angeles, CA                                     The Wiltern+
4/11/19           Atlanta, GA                                            Coca-Cola Roxy*
4/12-14/19     Fort Lauderdale, FL                             Tortuga Festival
4/18/19          Houston, TX                                           Revention Music Center*
4/19/19          Dallas, TX                                               Bomb Factory*
4/20/19         New Braunfels, TX                                Whitewater Amphitheatre*
4/25/19          Pittsburgh, PA                                       Stage AE*
4/26/19          Philadelphia, PA                                   The Fillmore*
4/27/19          Boston, MA                                            House of Blues – Boston*
5/2/19           Washington, DC                                    Anthem*
5/3/19           Brooklyn, NY                                          Brooklyn Steel*
5/4/19           New York, NY                                         Terminal 5*
5/9/19           Saint Louis, MO                                     The Pageant*
5/10/19         Indianapolis, IN                                      Egyptian Room at Old National Centre*
5/11/19          Detroit, MI                                              The Fillmore Detroit*
5/17/19          Berlin, DE                                                Columbia Theatre*
5/18/19          Cologne, DE                                           Kantine*
5/19/19          Zurich, CH                                             Mascotte*
5/21/19          Hamburg, DE                                         Gruenspan*
5/22/19          Amsterdam, NL                                     Paradiso*
5/24/19          Dublin, IE                                              The Academy*
5/25/19          Leeds, UK                                               O2 Academy Leeds*
5/26/19          Glasgow, UK                                          O2 Academy Glasgow*
5/27/19          Manchester, UK                                     Albert Hall*
5/29/19          Bristol, UK                                             O2 Academy Bristol*
5/30/19          Birmingham, UK                                  O2 Institute*
5/31/19          London, UK                                            Royal Albert Hall*
6/15/19         Manchester, TN                                    Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
6/21/19         Chicago, IL                                             LakeShake Festival
7/19/19          Brooklyn, MI                                         Faster Horses
7/20/19         Eau Claire, WI                                       Country Jam USA
8/2/19           Merritt, BC                                            Merritt Rockin’ River Festival
8/3/19           Duncan, BC                                           Sunfest Country
8/8-11/19       Oro, ON                                                 Boots and Hearts Music Festival
8/16/19          Auckland, NZ                                         The Logan Campbell Centre
8/17/19           Christchurch, NZ                                  Town Hall
8/19/19          Brisbane, AU                                          Brisbane City Hall
8/21/19          Melbourne, AU                                       Forum Theatre
8/22/19          Sydney, AU                                            Enmore Theatre
8/23/19          Canberra, AU                                         UC Refectory
8/30/19         Grand Island, NE                                  Nebraska State Fair

