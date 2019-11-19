Mandy Moore Reveals Dates for First Concert Tour in More Than a Decade

Singer-songwriter-actor Mandy Moore has announced dates for a 2020 North American tour — her first concert tour in more than a decade. The trek kicks off on March 20 in Pittsburgh and wraps in Denver early in May (full dates appear below). Singer-songwriter Bedouine supports on all dates.

“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” she said in a statement announcing the tour. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.” Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presale beginning Nov. 20.

The tour comes after the announcement of her return to music after more than a decade, and her forthcoming album, which is due next year on Verve Forecast.

Newly signed to Verve Forecast, Moore began recording the new album earlier this year, working closely with longtime collaborator and producer Mike Viola and with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, frontman for the band Dawes.