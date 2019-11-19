×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Mandy Moore Reveals Dates for First Concert Tour in More Than a Decade

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

Singer-songwriter-actor Mandy Moore has announced dates for a 2020 North American tour — her first concert tour in more than a decade. The trek kicks off on March 20 in Pittsburgh and wraps in Denver early in May (full dates appear below). Singer-songwriter Bedouine supports on all dates.

“It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit the road but I am thrilled to put together an intimate, elevated evening of new and old tunes, performed with a superb group of musicians,” she said in a statement announcing the tour. “I want the show to have threads of what the writing and recording process was like with this band, almost like you’ve been invited in our living room for an inside glimpse. It just feels good to be sharing this side of me again in its purest form, a real side of me I have been itching to put back into the universe.” Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, with artist presale beginning Nov. 20.

The tour comes after the announcement of her return to music after more than a decade, and her forthcoming album, which is due next year on Verve Forecast.

Newly signed to Verve Forecast, Moore began recording the new album earlier this year, working closely with longtime collaborator and producer Mike Viola and with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, frontman for the band Dawes.

Tour Date Venue City State Support
3/20/2020 Benedum Center Pittsburgh PA Bedouine
3/21/2020 Music Box at the Borgata Atlantic City NJ Bedouine
3/22/2020 Orpheum Theatre Boston MA Bedouine
3/24/2020 Beacon Theatre New York NY
3/26/2020 Warner Theatre Washington DC Bedouine
3/27/2020 Count Basie Theatre Red Bank NJ Bedouine
3/30/2020 Durham Performing Arts Center Durham NC Bedouine
3/31/2020 North Charleston

Performing Arts Center

 Charleston SC Bedouine
4/1/2020 Knight Theatre Charlotte NC Bedouine
4/3/2020 Woodruff Arts Center Atlanta GA Bedouine
4/4/2020 Lyric Theatre Birmingham AL Bedouine
4/5/2020 Ryman Auditorium Nashville TN Bedouine
4/7/2020 Florida Theatre Jacksonville FL Bedouine
4/8/2020 Bob Carr Theater Orlando FL Bedouine
4/9/2020 Straz Center Tampa FL Bedouine
4/17/2020 Pabst Theatre Milwaukee WI Bedouine
4/18/2020 Chicago Theatre Chicago IL Bedouine
4/19/2020 State Theatre Minneapolis MN Bedouine
4/21/2020 Uptown Theatre Kansas City MO Madison Cunningham
4/23/2020 Majestic Theatre Dallas TX Madison Cunningham
4/24/2020 Cullen Performing Arts Center Houston TX Madison Cunningham
4/25/2020 ACL Live at

the Moody Theater

 Austin TX Madison Cunningham
4/27/2020 Orpheum Theatre Phoenix AZ Madison Cunningham
5/1/2020 Crest Theatre Sacramento CA Madison Cunningham
5/2/2020 Warfield Theatre San Francisco CA Madison Cunningham
5/5/2020 Roseland Theater Portland OR Madison Cunningham
5/6/2020 Paramount Theatre Seattle WA Madison Cunningham
5/8/2020 Eccles Theater Salt Lake City UT Madison Cunningham
5/9/2020 Gothic Theatre Denver CO Madison Cunningham

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Mandy Moore Reveals Dates for First

    Mandy Moore Reveals Dates for First Concert Tour in More Than a Decade

    Singer-songwriter-actor Mandy Moore has announced dates for a 2020 North American tour — her first concert tour in more than a decade. The trek kicks off on March 20 in Pittsburgh and wraps in Denver early in May (full dates appear below). Singer-songwriter Bedouine supports on all dates. “It’s been over a decade since I’ve hit [...]

  • Grammy Awards60th Annual Grammy Awards, Press

    How to Watch the 2020 Grammy Awards Nominations

    With the help of 15-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, the 2020 Grammy Awards nominees will be announced Nov. 20 at approximately 8:20 a.m. ET. Done in conjunction with with “CBS This Morning,” Recording Academy president/CEO Deborah Dugan and chair of the board of trustees Harvey Mason Jr. will announce the nominees in select categories [...]

  • Billie Eilish

    Billie Eilish Named Variety's Hitmaker of the Year; Will Be Honored at 3rd Annual Brunch

    Billie Eilish has been named Variety‘s Hitmaker of the Year, capping off a whirlwind 2019 for the 17-year-old singer and songwriter. The Darkroom/Interscope Records artist will be feted at the third annual Hitmakers Brunch, sponsored by Citi, to be held on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles. Eilish will also grace the cover of Variety’s all-music [...]

  • Doobie Brothers, Michael McDonald. The Doobie

    Doobie Brothers Reunite With Michael McDonald, Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

    Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees The Doobie Brothers today announced a 30-city North American tour to celebrate the 50 th anniversary of the band’s founding — one that will include singer/keyboardist Michael McDonald. While the group has been treading the boards consistently for many years, this is the first time the band’s key [...]

  • Amazon Music Free Streaming

    Amazon Music Expands Access to Free Streaming Service, Spotify Stock Falls

    The free version of Amazon’s music-streaming service is now available across more platforms, bolstering competition with Spotify’s free tier. Starting Monday, Amazon said, customers can now listen to Amazon Music’s ad-supported selection of top playlists and thousands of stations for free. It’s available to anyone in the U.S., U.K. and Germany who doesn’t have a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad