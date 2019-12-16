Maluma Extends Sony/ATV Music Publishing Deal

Maluma has extended his worldwide administration deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company announced today. The Colombian artist is among the most popular Latin acts and is up for a best Latin pop album category at the 2020 Grammys for the album “11:11.” He won a Latin Grammy for best contemporary pop vocal album for “F.A.M.E.” in 2018. Maluma has released three albums under the Sony Music Latin label. Since joining Sony/ATV, Maluma has co-written all his singles plus such hits as Marc Anthony’s “Parecen Viernes.”

In the last two years, Maluma has performed on key television events like the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2019 Billboard Music Awards where he joined Madonna for their joint single “Medellin.” In 2020, Maluma will make his acting debut, co-starring with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy, “Marry Me.”

“I am very happy to continue being part of the Sony/ATV family,’ said Maluma. “They continue to believe in me as a composer which has been one of my biggest goals in recent years. I’m excited for everything that is about to happen…we are a team and together we have built my career globally. What comes next is to keep writing great music and bringing happiness to the world!”

Added Jon Platt, chairman & CEO, of Sony/ATV Music Publishing: “Maluma is a sensational performer and composer. With authentic songs and amazing live shows, he connects with fans from all corners of the globe. I am pleased to extend our relationship with Maluma and look forward to working with Jorge [Mejia, President & CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin, Sony/ATV Music Publishing] and the Sony/ATV Latin team to support his continued rise as a songwriter.”

Maluma is managed by Walter Kolm, president/CEO of WK Entertainment.

Pictured (l-r): Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt; Maluma co-manager Miguel Lua; Maluma co-manager Walter Kolm; Sony/ATV President & CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin Jorge Mejia; Maluma