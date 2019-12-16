×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Maluma Extends Sony/ATV Music Publishing Deal

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Pictured (l-r): Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt; Maluma co-manager Miguel Lua; Maluma co-manager Walter Kolm; Sony/ATV President & CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin Jorge Mejia; Maluma
CREDIT: Cesar Pimienta/Tes One

Maluma has extended his worldwide administration deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company announced today. The Colombian artist is among the most popular Latin acts and is up for a best Latin pop album category at the 2020 Grammys for the album “11:11.” He won a Latin Grammy for best contemporary pop vocal album for “F.A.M.E.” in 2018. Maluma has released three albums under the Sony Music Latin label. Since joining Sony/ATV, Maluma has co-written all his singles plus such hits as Marc Anthony’s “Parecen Viernes.”

In the last two years, Maluma has performed on key television events like the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and the 2019 Billboard Music Awards where he joined Madonna for their joint single “Medellin.” In 2020, Maluma will make his acting debut, co-starring with Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the romantic comedy, “Marry Me.”

“I am very happy to continue being part of the Sony/ATV family,’ said Maluma. “They continue to believe in me as a composer which has been one of my biggest goals in recent years. I’m excited for everything that is about to happen…we are a team and together we have built my career globally. What comes next is to keep writing great music and bringing happiness to the world!”

Added Jon Platt, chairman & CEO, of Sony/ATV Music Publishing: “Maluma is a sensational performer and composer. With authentic songs and amazing live shows, he connects with fans from all corners of the globe.  I am pleased to extend our relationship with Maluma and look forward to working with Jorge [Mejia, President & CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin, Sony/ATV Music Publishing] and the Sony/ATV Latin team to support his continued rise as a songwriter.”

Maluma is managed by Walter Kolm, president/CEO of WK Entertainment.

Pictured (l-r): Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO Jon Platt; Maluma co-manager Miguel Lua; Maluma co-manager Walter Kolm; Sony/ATV President & CEO, Latin America & U.S. Latin Jorge Mejia; Maluma

More Music

  • Mariah Carey All I Want for

    Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' Is Finally No. 1, 25 Years Later

    Although most pop fans probably assume it reached the milestone years or decades ago, Mariah Carey’s holiday staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is the No. 1 song in the country by official acclimation for the first time in its 25-year history, topping both the Rolling Stone songs chart and the Billboard Hot [...]

  • Pictured (l-r): Sony/ATV Chairman & CEO

    Maluma Extends Sony/ATV Music Publishing Deal

    Maluma has extended his worldwide administration deal with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, the company announced today. The Colombian artist is among the most popular Latin acts and is up for a best Latin pop album category at the 2020 Grammys for the album “11:11.” He won a Latin Grammy for best contemporary pop vocal album for [...]

  • Roddy Ricch -'Day N Vegas' music

    Roddy Ricch Edges Out Camila Cabello, the Who on Rolling Stone Albums Chart

    West coast rapper Roddy Ricch barely made a blip on the charts when his debut mixtape came out last year, but he didn’t have to worry about being overlooked with his proper solo bow, “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial.” It debuted at No. 1 on the Rolling Stone albums chart with 101,500 album units, [...]

  • Spotify - The Decade Wrapped

    Spotify Launches Podcast Recapping the 2010s Biggest Music Artists, Trends

    It’s another end-of-the-decade walk through memory lane: Spotify is taking listeners on a journey through the last 10 years in music with a new original podcast, “The Decade Wrapped.” “The Decade Wrapped” podcast is hosted by Eric Eddings, who is joined by critics, comedians, influencers and writers — with special guests including Lele Pons, Robin [...]

  • Dave Grohl

    Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R. to Perform at MusiCares Aerosmith Tribute

    Foo Fighters, Alice Cooper, H.E.R., John Legend, John Mayer, Gary Clark Jr., the Jonas Brothers, Emily King and Yola will perform in homage to Aerosmith at the 2020 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute concert on Jan. 24. Greg Phillinganes will be the musical director, with additional guest performers to be announced. Aerosmith is being [...]

  • ICM logo

    ICM Partners Sells One-Third Stake to Crestview Partners for $150 Million

    ICM Partners has become the latest Hollywood talent agency to partner with a private equity firm, selling a one-third stake in the agency to Crestview Partners for about $150 million. The deal marks a milestone for the current iteration of ICM, which became a partner-owned agency in May 2012 when Chris Silbermann and 28 other [...]

  • Empire music

    EMPIRE Announces Promotions in Product, Marketing and Creative

    Independent label and distribution powerhouse EMPIRE, home to Young Dolph, Iggy Azalea and Too $hort, among others, has promoted Eamon Mulligan to VP of product and e-commerce; Moody Jones to VP of digital and creative; Kush Arora to director of operations; and Harrison Golding to director of marketing and creative. The announcement was made by [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad