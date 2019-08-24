×

Major Lazer Remixes Fortnite Soundtrack and Releases New In-Game Skins

Major Lazer, one of Diplo’s many creative outlets, has teamed up with Fortnite to offer fans access to a unique character skin and new remixes of the game’s Default Dance track.

The Lazerism set includes the Major Lazer Outfit, Lazer Wings, Lazer Aze, the Lazer Blast emote and the EDM group’s remix of the “Default Vibe” and “Default Fire” lobby music. Players can nab the set at the Fortnite shop until Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.  The new skin comes with dark shades, a gold plated arm and more cool trinkets (see image above).

Hear a remix of the lobby track “Default Vibe” below:

And the remix of the lobby track “Default Fire.”

Major Lazer consists of Diplo, Walshy Fire and Ape Drums. All three members live-streamed Fortnite matches with player FaZeDubs on Thursday night to promote the new releases.

The cult online video game has intersected with music artists below. In February of this year, hitmaker Marshmello performed an in game concert that drew roughly 11 million viewers. A Marshmello skin, tailored after the group’s marshmallow-inspired on stage costume, is available in the store. Fortnite has also had Marvel’s “Black Widow” and “Stranger Things” skins available.

The new video game collaboration comes off the heels of Major Lazer’s newest single “Make It Hot” Anitta.

