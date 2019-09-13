Live Nation Sued Over Madonna’s Performance at Eurovision Song Contest

Madonna’s Eurovision performance earlier this year was panned by many critics. Now she’s being sued over it as well.

The KAN Israeli public broadcaster, which produced the Eurovision Song Contest in May, filed a lawsuit in a Tel Aviv court on Thursday against Live Nation and Live Nation Israel. The suit, first reported by Israel’s Yediot Aharonot daily, alleges that Madonna’s representatives violated the terms of their agreement and reneged on financial promises.

A spokeswoman for KAN confirmed that the suit was filed, but declined to comment further. According to online court records, KAN is suing Live Nation for 1.375 million shekels ($390,000). A date for an initial hearing in the case has not been set yet. Live Nation Israel did not respond to a request for comment.

According to the court filing, KAN provided Madonna with technical and logistical support that went beyond the Eurovision production, costs that were supposed to be covered by the singer’s team. The additional support included projectors, headphones, additional stage assistants, tents, security and other extra staff. KAN alleges that Live Nation agreed to cover those costs but never paid up, and attempts to recoup the money since the show have been unsuccessful.

Madonna’s appearance fee for the 2019 Eurovision was covered by Canadian-Israeli billionaire Sylvan Adams. KAN publicly battled with the Israeli government over funding for the show, and was forced to take out a 70 million shekel loan (about $20 million) to cover the costs.

The Material Girl’s Eurovision performance was controversial from the start. After drawn-out negotiations, Madonna signed a contract only two days before she took the stage during the show’s grand finale. And KAN producers and the Eurovision organizers were not pleased that the singer displayed Israeli and Palestinian flags on the backs of two dancers during the show, something that had not appeared during rehearsals.