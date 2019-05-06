Madonna Reveals ‘Madame X’ Tour Dates

Following the June 14 release of her “Madame X” album, Madonna, Live Nation and Maverick have announced a series of “rare and intimate performances” to take place exclusively in theaters.

The “Madame X” tour will kick off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York and will feature multiple nights of shows in each city including performances at the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met in Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in 2019.

The tour will resume in early 2020 with performances at the Coliseum in Lisbon, the Palladium in London and at the Grand Rex in Paris.

Madonna is the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time and has the highest-grossing concert tour ever by a female artist with her “Sticky & Sweet” 208082009 tour at $408 million.

Madonna is releasing five songs in advance of the “Madame X” album, of which “I Rise” and “Medellín” have already dropped. Forthcoming songs include “Crave” featuring Swae Lee on May 10, “Future” featuring Quavo on May 17 and “Dark Ballet” on June 7.

Arthur Fogel, President – Global Touring and Chairman – Global Music, Live Nation said: “The chance for fans to see Madonna at these venues is incredibly special. We are proud and excited to be able to deliver this ultimate opportunity for her fans.”

Ticket requests for all shows will be accepted now through Friday, May 10th (11:59pm EDT) at madonna.livenation.com. Fans will be able to select city and show preference plus their preferred price points prior to completing their request. By Friday, May 17th, fans whose requests have been confirmed will be notified of fulfillment and informed of their ticket allocation(s) and corresponding show information. Every ticket purchased includes a CD of “Madame X.”

Citi is the official presale credit card of the “Madame X” tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have special access to tickets by submitting their requests now through Friday, May 10th (11:59pm EDT) at madonna.livenation.com.

Tickets will be scaled between $60.00 – $760.00 (plus applicable service fees). Additionally, fans will have the opportunity to enter to purchase tickets at $10.00 at Madonna.com. There will be 10 tickets available per show and fans will be notified on show date if they have been selected for this unique opportunity.

MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES

Sept. 12 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 14 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 15 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 17 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 19 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 14 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 16 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

The “Madame X” tour will also visit Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris. Show information to follow.