Madonna Reveals Collaborators, Tracklist, Release Date for ‘Madame X’ Album

Madonna has posted a lot of material on social media positioning the concept of her new album, “Madame X,” but until “Medellin,” the first single from the album, dropped today, there was precious little information about the album itself. We knew she’d worked with “Medellin” collaborator Maluma, longtime producers Mirwais and Mike Dean… and that’s about it.

Well, now we know the album, the follow-up to 2015’s “Rebel Heart,” will arrive on June 14. The video for “Medellin” will arrive during an MTV special called “MTV Presents Madonna Live & Exclusive: ‘Medellín’ Video World Premiere,” that airs at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on Wednesday, April 24.

According to the announcement, the album is “Influenced creatively by [Madonna] living in Lisbon, Portugal over the past several years” and is “a collection of 15 new songs that celebrate Madonna’s career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences.” (The full tracklist appears below.)

Along with Maluma, the album features guest spots from Migos’ Quavo, Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, Brazilian singer Anitta. Madonna sings in Portuguese, Spanish and English.

Along with “Medellín,” other tracks include a Jamaican dancehall-inflected song called “Future” featuring Quavo (co-produced by Diplo, who also worked on “Rebel Heart”) as well as the Mirwais collaboration “Dark Ballet.” The album was recorded over 18 months in Portugal, London, New York and Los Angeles.

“Lisbon is where my record was born,” Madonna says. “I found my tribe there and a magical world of incredible musicians that reinforced my belief that music across the world is truly all connected and is the soul of the universe.”

“Madame X” will come in a standard and deluxe version of the album. A Target CD version will feature the deluxe version plus an additional two tracks. A variety of special bundles of Madame X with one-of-a-kind limited merchandise, as well as special vinyl and cassette versions of the album, are available now for pre-order as well HERE. Further details regarding the album, videos and appearances will be announced in the coming weeks.

Last year, she shared multiple posts from the album’s recording sessions. In one clip, her six-year-old daughter Estere plays with a keyboard while singing into a microphone.

The full track listing for Madame X standard and deluxe versions are: