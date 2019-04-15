Madonna Reveals Release Date for New Single, ‘Medellin’

Like many people watching the Coachella livestream from home over the weekend, Madonna was quite busy on social media, posting a series of cryptic teasers for her forthcoming 14 the studio album “Madame X.”

Today she revealed that the first single from that album is a collaboration with Colombian singer Maluma and is named after that country’s city of Medellin — formerly the home base of narcoterrorist Pablo Escobar, but now a peaceful and thriving metropolis — and will drop on Wednesday.

On Sunday Madonna shared a video about the album — her follow-up to 2015’s “Rebel Heart” — along with a snippet of her new music, on her Instagram account. She is seen in several different guises as her voice over says: “I decided to call my record Madame X. Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world. Changing identities. Bringing light to dark places. Madame X is a dancer. A professor. A head of state. An equestrian. A prisoner,” Madonna says. “A student. A mother. A child. A teacher. A nun. A singer. A saint. A whore. And a spy in the house of love. I’m Madame X.”

Little information about the album has been revealed, although she has worked with Mirwais Ahmadzai — with whom she collaborated on her “Music” and “American Life” albums — and Mike Dean (ditto “Rebel Heart”) as well as Maluma.

Madonna has also been confirmed to perform at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on May 18, where she will play two songs — quite possibly new ones, which may provide a hint about the album’s arrival date.