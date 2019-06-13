×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Madonna’s Promoter Combats NY Post’s ‘Absolute Lies’ About ‘Sluggish’ Ticket Sales

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Press Room, New York, USA - 20 Aug 2018
CREDIT: Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Have Madonna’s fortunes fallen so far that she’s “struggling” to fill small halls in the biggest cities in the world now? Yes, if you believe the New York Post. Naturally, her promoter begs to differ, and is differing loudly in an interview he did with Pollstar to combat the newspaper’s piece on allegedly weak ticket sales.

Madonna’s upcoming tour tarnished by sluggish ticket sales,” read the headline on the story that appeared in the Post’s Page Six section Tuesday. “Four years ago, Madonna was selling out shows at Madison Square Garden. Now, she’s struggling to sell out the BAM opera house in Brooklyn,” contended a story pointing to “hundreds of seats still available for most gigs after more than a month on the block,” even with a tour that “will focus on small, theater-type venues that typically only have a few thousand seats each.”

Pollstar itself, the trade publication that focuses on the live music business, referred to the Post’s piece as “a poorly researched tabloid story.” The site published an interview with Arthur Fogel, Live Nation’s chairman of global music, who called the Post’s charges “absolute lies” and said of the sensationalism-inclined newspaper, “There’s something really amiss there. If you go back in history, each of her last four tours, they’ve gone on full attack mode on Madonna. … It’s astounding to me that a business writer would have no clue about our business and people keep putting out stories like this.”

Related

But on the surface of it, the Post is not wrong that there are tickets still available for most, if not all, of Madonna’s upcoming shows in 2,000-3,000 seat halls, which would surprise the average reader. So where’s the disconnect?

Fogel tells Pollstar that the shows had mostly sold through but that additional tickets had gone on sale on Monday after the system had weeded out what the system had determined to be scalpers or scammers. The opt-in Verified Fan program, which first came to most fans’ attention via its use on last year’s Taylor Swift stadium tour, helped keep these newly available tickets out of illegitimate hands, Fogel contended.

“With Verified Fan,” Fogel said, “we get all these registrants and at the end of registration period, you do a cleanse because you have algorithms to get rid of duplicate credit cards, people trying to scam blocks of tickets and all that sort of stuff. After all the (legitimate) registrants were satisfied with tickets, we had a few thousand tickets left so we put them on sale Monday morning.”

Fogel responded in particular to the Post’s reporting on sales for Madonna’s 17-night stand at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn. “Look I’ve been doing this for a long time, pretty successfully,” the Live Nation exec told Pollstar. “So I started with seven shows [at BAM] and then I announced another five, so I’m at 12. Then, I announced another five and I’m at 17. Now, is there some business model that says you add shows when you’re failing? Because if there is, I’ve never seen it. I’ve gone backwards in my career but I’ve never added shows because they’re not selling.”

The Post cited specific numbers for the last of those 17 shows that sounded dire: “An interactive seat map that went live on Ticketmaster’s website this week shows that hundreds of seats are still available for each gig. For an Oct. 7 concert at the 2,100-seat BAM Howard Gilman Opera House — the last night of a 17-night stand that’s slated for Brooklyn — more than half of its $357 mezzanine seats were unsold as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Ticketmaster’s map. Prime seats directly in front of the stage in the orchestra, also priced at $357, were still available by the dozens. Meanwhile, only half of the $257 balcony seats were taken…”

As of Thursday afternoon, when Variety looks at that map for the night the Post cited, there are no $257 balcony seats, only $357 seats … so that part may have been a typo on Page Six’s part. As for the  floor, there are a few, in the very back rows, at the $357 figure the Post sites, but these are hardly “prime seats directly in front of the stage.” The seats still on sale that fill that description in the Post are in the $750-$1,350 range. Whether they haven’t been snatched up yet because they were just put on sale Monday or, well, because they’re in the $750-$1,350 range is difficult to say.

Needless to say, perhaps, in cities where there are far fewer dates than the 17 Madonna is doing in Brooklyn, the remaining ticket selection is much more limited. At the Wiltern in L.A. on Nov. 14, for example, there are 27 seats left in the orchestra section: 17 at $995 (plus fees), six at $900 and a bargain pair off to the side in the back for $700 each.

Is a true sign of unpopularity that you can still buy a not great but pretty good ticket for Madonna for a thousand-dollars-plus? What really seems to be at the heart of this war of reporting between the Post and concert promoters — even more than the Verified Fan program — is a disagreement about, or misunderstanding of, the new pricing models that promoters are putting into play on major tours.

In this new world order, tickets for shows that are certain to sell out are priced closer to what scalpers would inevitably get for them… then lowered if they fail to sell. But if that leaves some tickets on the table longer than they would have remained there in the old days, reporters jump on it as a sign of failure.

It happened last year with the Taylor Swift stadium tour, which a few journalists pre-judged as a failure. Swift’s “Reputation” tour broke the U.S. record for biggest grossing outing ever, with $266.1 million in receipts and more than 2 million tickets sold domestically.

Yet if you look in the Post’s archives, you can find a story from May 2018 with a headline about Swift’s “ticket sales in the tank,” with the same byline as this week’s Madonna-tanking story. That piece maintained that “the lack of sellouts has some observers wondering if her popularity is waning.” Preceding that was another story, also by Richard Morgan, with a headline reading, “Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ tour shaping up to be a disaster.”

So Madonna can take heart, at least: it’s nothing personal.

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Music

  • MadonnaMTV Video Music Awards, Press Room,

    Madonna's Promoter Combats NY Post's 'Absolute Lies' About 'Sluggish' Ticket Sales

    Have Madonna’s fortunes fallen so far that she’s “struggling” to fill small halls in the biggest cities in the world now? Yes, if you believe the New York Post. Naturally, her promoter begs to differ, and is differing loudly in an interview he did with Pollstar to combat the newspaper’s piece on allegedly weak ticket [...]

  • Tyler the Creator and DJ Khaled

    Inside the DJ Khaled-Tyler, the Creator Chart Battle

    The controversy surrounding the recent chart battle between DJ Khaled and Tyler the Creator — in which a bundle promoting Khaled’s album was disqualified from adding to its sales tally for the May 24 Billboard 200 album chart, allowing the No. 1 spot to go to Tyler’s “Igor” — has been a first-class problem for [...]

  • Concert Review: John Prine Tribute Features

    Concert Review: Stephen Colbert, Bonnie Raitt, Norah Jones Light up John Prine Tribute

    John Prine is, in many ways, the ultimate songwriter’s songwriter. Revered by his peers and his ride-or-die fans, over the past five decades he’s written many brilliant songs with incisive melodies and tongue-twisting (and brain-twisting) lyrics that have been covered by artists ranging from Bonnie Raitt, Johnny Cash and John Denver to My Morning Jacket [...]

  • Steve Price Ellie Goulding our Planet

    Emmys 2019: How New Music Category Puts Docus on Equal Footing With Fictional Fare

    For years, music in documentary and nonfiction programming competed alongside the music for fictional narratives, but this year, music composition for a documentary series or special is getting its own category — the Emmys’ seventh music category overall. It is a change that couldn’t have come soon enough for many veterans in the space. “So [...]

  • Madonna Madame X

    Album Review: Madonna's 'Madame X'

    Here’s a little-known pop-diva fact: Madonna used to have nightmares about Whitney Houston. In a 1995 “Primetime Live” interview, she described a dream she had in which she learned that her greatest ’80s chart rival’s then-latest single, “Exhale (Shoop Shoop),” had replaced hers, “You’ll See,” at No. 1. Meanwhile, in another room, her music teacher [...]

  • DJ Jason Bentley poses during the

    Jason Bentley to Exit as KCRW Music Director and 'Eclectic' Host

    The most familiar voice on what is arguably Los Angeles’ most influential radio station, KCRW, is about to exit his two key roles there. Jason Bentley, who had served for a decade as the station’s music director and inheritor of the key “Morning Becomes Eclectic” slot, will step aside at the conclusion of his August [...]

  • Lesley Barber Film Composer

    How 'Late Night' Composer Lesley Barber Channeled Paul Shaffer for Talk-Show Theme

    When director Nisha Ganatra started planning “Late Night,” the new Emma Thompson-Mindy Kaling film about a failing late-night network talk show, she knew she’d need a house band and a theme for the program. Her first call was to composer Lesley Barber (“Manchester by the Sea”), with whom she had worked a few years ago on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad