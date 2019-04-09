×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Madonna to Perform in Israel for Eurovision Song Contest

The singer will take the stage in Tel Aviv on May 18.

By

Executive Editor, Music

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
Madonna

Madonna will perform at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, the singer’s rep confirms to Variety. The contest, an international showcase of musical talent in which 43 countries participate, is set for May 14 to 18.

According to reports, Madonna will perform two songs — a classic from her repertoire and a new single — at the show’s May 18 finale. She is expected to release a new album this year.

Eurovision has become a much-loved annual event across Europe since it began in 1956. Last year’s winner was Israeli Netta Barzilai, who took the top prize in Lisbon, Portugal with the song “Toy.” The 64th edition of the contest will be broadcast around the world from the Expo Tel Aviv International Convention Center in Israel with semi-final shows on May 14 and 16, and the final broadcast on May 18.

The live show, which is watched by approximately 200 million viewers worldwide, sees each country submit an original song which is performed live. After all songs have been performed viewers in each country can then vote for their favorites, excluding the song from their own nation, with points awarded by ranking. The country with the most points is declared the winner.

Amongst the contest’s most renowned victors are Swedish pop group ABBA, who won in 1974 with the now legendary song “Waterloo,” and Canadian singer Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland in 1988 with the winning entry “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.”

Madonna has previously performed in Tel Aviv, most recently in 2012 for her MDNA tour.

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Music

  • Madonna

    Madonna to Perform in Israel for Eurovision Song Contest

    Madonna will perform at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, the singer’s rep confirms to Variety. The contest, an international showcase of musical talent in which 43 countries participate, is set for May 14 to 18. According to reports, Madonna will perform two songs — a classic from her repertoire and a new [...]

  • Taylor SwiftiHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Microsoft

    Taylor Swift Donates $113,000 to Fight 'Slate of Hate' Bills in Tennessee

    WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift has donated $113,000 to the Tennessee Equality Project as it tries to stop state lawmakers from passing a series of bills she and others characterize as a “slate of hate.” The donation was announced by Chris Sanders, who leads the project. “She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add [...]

  • Nipsey Hussle

    Nipsey Hussle Memorial Details Announced; Tickets Are Free

    As Variety confirmed on Saturday, a memorial for Nipsey Hussle will take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this Thursday. The late rapper’s family confirmed the memorial today and the venue posted details on its website (please refer to it for complete information). Tickets are available starting tomorrow (Tuesday) at 10:00 AM via [...]

  • Prince Rogers Nelson

    Former Prince Estate Advisors Ordered to Place Millions in Commissions in Escrow

    Last month the companies of Charles Koppelman and L. Londell McMillan, the former entertainment advisors to the Prince estate, were ordered to place in escrow millions of dollars in compensation they received as a result of two aborted deals they negotiated during their seven-month term. The two have appealed the decision. An investigation recommended in [...]

  • Fleetwood Mac Cancel Jazz Fest, Days

    Fleetwood Mac Pull Out of Jazz Fest, Days After Replacing Rolling Stones

    Just days after Fleetwood Mac were announced as the replacement headliner at Jazz Fest after the Rolling Stones pulled out due to Mick Jagger’s heart surgery, Fleetwood Mac have themselves cancelled their booking at the annual New Orleans festival while singer Stevie Nicks recovers from the flu. “Due to the illness of Stevie Nicks, Fleetwood [...]

  • Why Lil Nas X's 'Old Town

    Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' Is a Game-Changer Nashville Can't Ignore (Guest Column)

    When Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” became a viral sensation with its mixture of country and trap styles, it struck  more than a chord with guest columnists Jingle Jared and Jelly Roll. It represented the acceptance and fulfillment of a crossing of genres they’ve been working to make happen in Nashville for years. “Old [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad