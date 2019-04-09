Madonna to Perform in Israel for Eurovision Song Contest

Madonna will perform at the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, the singer’s rep confirms to Variety. The contest, an international showcase of musical talent in which 43 countries participate, is set for May 14 to 18.

According to reports, Madonna will perform two songs — a classic from her repertoire and a new single — at the show’s May 18 finale. She is expected to release a new album this year.

Eurovision has become a much-loved annual event across Europe since it began in 1956. Last year’s winner was Israeli Netta Barzilai, who took the top prize in Lisbon, Portugal with the song “Toy.” The 64th edition of the contest will be broadcast around the world from the Expo Tel Aviv International Convention Center in Israel with semi-final shows on May 14 and 16, and the final broadcast on May 18.

The live show, which is watched by approximately 200 million viewers worldwide, sees each country submit an original song which is performed live. After all songs have been performed viewers in each country can then vote for their favorites, excluding the song from their own nation, with points awarded by ranking. The country with the most points is declared the winner.

Amongst the contest’s most renowned victors are Swedish pop group ABBA, who won in 1974 with the now legendary song “Waterloo,” and Canadian singer Celine Dion, who represented Switzerland in 1988 with the winning entry “Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi.”

Madonna has previously performed in Tel Aviv, most recently in 2012 for her MDNA tour.