Madonna’s Madame X Tour Adds New York, Chicago and L.A. Dates

Madonna
CREDIT: Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Madonna has added additional shows to her upcoming Madame X tour. Nine newly booked dates have been announced for New York, Chicago and Los Angeles.

The Queen of Pop adds five additional New York concerts at the Howard Gilman Opera House, which will take place between Oct. 2 to 7; two extra shows will take place at the Chicago Theatre Oct. 23 and 24; and two more shows at the Wiltern in Los Angeles were booked for Nov. 19 and 20.

Madonna also scheduled tour dates for a few three-night performances around the country. She will perform at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Nov. 7, 9 and 10; Boston’s Boch Wang Theatre on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 and 2; and Philadelphia’s The Met on Dec. 7, 8 and 11. Five shows at the Jackie Gleason Theater at Fillmore Miami Beach will take place on Dec. 14, 15, 17, 18 and 19.

The Madame X tour kicks off on Sept. 12 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York. Announced today, the European tour will begin on Jan. 16, 2020 at the Lisbon Coliseum with performances on Jan. 18 and 19 as well. The increased demand also added six shows in London from Jan. 26 to Feb. 11 at the London Palladium for a total of 12 shows. Paris performances at the Grand Rex are scheduled for  Feb. 18, 19, 20, 22  and 23.

