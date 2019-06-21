×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why Madonna Is Performing at Smaller Venues for Her Upcoming Tour

By

Staff Writer

Mackenzie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Madonna iHeartRadio
CREDIT: Katherine Tyler

Despite Madonna’s high-profile stardom, the pop queen has decided to play smaller venues for her “Madame X” tour starting this fall, a decision she attributed to her desire to maintain intimacy with her fans.

“I like the idea of staying in one place and people coming to me. I also like the idea of being in a small theater,” the singer, who’s playing 17 shows at BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, 11 at LA’s Wiltern, and six at the Chicago Theatre, among others, explained. “Intimacy… the thing we’ve become allergic to thanks to social media. I want to be close to people. I want to look into people’s eyes. I want to feel that energy. I found that when I was on tours in my very — thank god — long career, I always did small shows here and there. Every time I did a small theater after playing huge places like stadiums and sports arenas I was like ‘oh my god, so great.’ I can see people and I can talk to people.”

Related

Madonna is no stranger to breaking free from convention and influencing pop-culture through her tunes over the past three decades. During a talk on Thursday at iHeartRadio Theater in New York where she wore her new signature eye-patch and drank rosé champagne, she talked about her legacy and the making of “Madame X” with Cubby and Christine of iHeartRadio’s 103.5 KTU. When asked about her appearance on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand in 1984 saying that she wanted “to rule the world,” Cubby asked if she’d made it to world domination.

“I was being provocative, as always,” said Madonna of the quote. “I would like to think that since I’ve said that, I’ve been a source of inspiration and an influence in culture.”

Cultured, she is. For “Madame X,” she drew on her time in Lisbon, Portugal, where she’s lived for the past two years after she moved there to support her son’s passion for soccer. While attending soccer games, she said she sat on cinder blocks and wore a hoodie and sneakers and that “nobody gave a s–t about her” being a star. While exploring Latin countries, she was inspired by reggaeton beats and flamenco, collaborating with Colombian artist Maluma on her single “Medallín” and speaking in Spanish and Portuguese throughout the album.

“Madame X” was a name that Madonna’s dance teacher, Martha Graham, gave her. She said that Graham revolutionized dance and was “a force to be reckoned with.” The persona, she said, is a “spy, a secret agent,” “a riddle, an open book,” a paradox of human personalities. Designer Jeremy Scott came to visit her while she finished the record, and told her that she should name the record “Madame X.”

“[Madame X] must have stayed with me unconsciously because everyone’s always talking to me about how I reinvent myself,” said Madonna.

The lyrics on “Madame X” are political, philosophical, and related to humankind accessing their personal power. On the track “Dark Ballet” she draws from the story of Joan of Arc being burned at the stake because of discrimination and fear. She called it a “Dark Ballet” because she said it is the dance we are all dancing today.

“They accused her of being a heretic, a lesbian, a witch, a boy, a freak, and of course I can relate to all of those things,” said Madonna. “And so, in the end, she was burned at the stake, and then she became a saint, and of course, this is what we always do. We destroy our profits and our sages and then we put them on pedestals. We have to stop doing that and appreciate people while they’re still alive.”

Popular on Variety

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

More Music

  • Album Review: Bedouine's 'Bird Songs of

    Album Review: Bedouine's 'Bird Songs of a Killjoy'

    This Syrian-born, L.A.-based singer-songwriter truly comes into her own with her second full-length — a lush, low-key album that bears traces of Nick Drake, Leonard Cohen, Joni Mitchell and Beck’s “Morning Phase.” That latter reference is no accident, as the album features three of the skinny bard’s longtime collaborators — ace guitarist Smokey Hormel and [...]

  • Madonna iHeartRadio

    Why Madonna Is Performing at Smaller Venues for Her Upcoming Tour

    Despite Madonna’s high-profile stardom, the pop queen has decided to play smaller venues for her “Madame X” tour starting this fall, a decision she attributed to her desire to maintain intimacy with her fans. “I like the idea of staying in one place and people coming to me. I also like the idea of being [...]

  • We Are Little Zombies

    Shanghai Film Review: 'We Are Little Zombies'

    No pulsating, psychedelic, pop-punk phantasmagoria ought to be as moving and smart as “We Are Little Zombies.” But Makoto Nagahisa’s explosively ingenious and energetic debut (imagine it as the spiritual offspring of Richard Lester and a Harajuku Girl) holds the high score for visual and narrative invention, as well as boasting a [insert gigantic-beating-heart GIF] [...]

  • John Prine, Kamasi Washington, Sub Pop

    John Prine, Kamasi Washington, Sub Pop Win Big at A2IM Libera Awards

    Out of all the awards shows Variety Music attends every year — and we hit a few — in many ways A2IM’s Libera Awards, which celebrate the tight-knit independent label sector, is the most fun. It’s got awards and performances and a host and people get dressed up and all that, but at the end [...]

  • Seth Meyers Rihanna

    Seth Meyers Reveals How He Convinced Rihanna to Day Drink With Him

    Seth Meyers has made no secret of his love for Rihanna. As the “Late Night” host told Jimmy Fallon in February, he’s “fully in love” with the pop star slash business mogul (he clarified that his wife is fine with it because “she’s also in love with Rihanna — it’s what we have in common”). [...]

  • Cardi BSwisher Sweets Spark Award, Arrivals,

    Cardi B Indicted on Two Felony Counts Over Club Fight

    Cardi B was indicted Friday in New York on felony charges from a Queens strip club fight last year. The rapper, whose real name is Belcalis Almanzar, faces two felony counts of attempted assault, according to the Associated Press. She had originally only been charged with misdemeanors and rejected a plea deal. The new indictment [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad