Madonna Drops New Song, ‘Crave,’ Featuring Swae Lee

By
Variety Staff

CREDIT: VIA GLAAD

Madonna today released “Crave” featuring Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee, the third song leading up to her forthcoming “Madame X” album. Written by Madonna and Starrrah, it follows “Medellín” and “I Rise.” Two more songs will be released before the album’s June 14 release: the dancehall-inflected “Future” (featuring Quavo) on May 17 and “Dark Ballet” on June 7. A video for “Crave” is expected in the coming days.

Madonna announced earlier this week dates for her “Madame X Tour,” a series of intimate performances taking place exclusively in theaters — additional shows were confirmed just hours after the initial run of dates was announced. In New York, 12 shows are confirmed at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on September 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28 and October 1. In Los Angeles, nine shows are set at The Wiltern for November 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24 and 25. Shows at the Chicago Theatre are on October 15, 16, 17 and 21.

The “Madame X” tour will also visit Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris. Dates and details on those cities to come in the near future.

According to the announcement, the 15-track “Madame X” celebrates Madonna’s career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences. Singing in Portuguese, Spanish and English, Madonna collaborated on “Madame X’ with longtime producer Mirwais, as well as with producers Mike Dean and Diplo, among others.

 

