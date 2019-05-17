Madonna Drops ‘Future,’ New Song With Quavo

Madonna has dropped the fourth song from “Madame X,” her forthcoming album, a reggae-flavored duet with Migos’ Quavo called “Future.” The pair previously collaborated on “Champagne Rose,” a song from his solo debut, “Quavo Huncho.” Previous songs released from the album include the Maluma duet “Medellin,” the Swae Lee duet “Crave,” and the ballad “I Rise.” One more song will be released before the album’s June 14 drop date: “Dark Ballet” on June 7.

Late Thursday it was announced that Madonna’s controversial performance at the Eurovision song awards in Israel — which had been marred by pro-Palestinian protests and reports of contractual issues — will take place Saturday night after all.

Madonna announced earlier this week dates for her “Madame X Tour,” a series of intimate performances taking place exclusively in theaters — additional shows were confirmed just hours after the initial run of dates was announced. In New York, 12 shows are confirmed at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on September 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 28 and October 1. In Los Angeles, nine shows are set at The Wiltern for November 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 21, 23, 24 and 25. Shows at the Chicago Theatre are on October 15, 16, 17 and 21.

The “Madame X” tour will also visit Las Vegas, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, Lisbon, London and Paris. Dates and details on those cities to come in the near future.

The 15-track “Madame X” celebrates Madonna’s career-long affair with Latin music and culture as well as other global influences. Singing in Portuguese, Spanish and English, Madonna collaborated on “Madame X’ with longtime producer Mirwais, as well as with producers Mike Dean and Diplo, among others.