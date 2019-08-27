×
Madonna Delays ‘Madame X’ Tour

Madonna

Madonna has delayed the start of her intimate “Madame X” tour, due to issues with “highly specialized production elements,” according to a statement from promoter Live Nation. The first three concerts have been affected and the tour will now start on Tuesday, September 17 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The shows previously scheduled for September 12 and 14 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House have been rescheduled to October 10 and 12, respectively, with tickets being honored at the new dates; the September 15 concert is cancelled and refunds will be automatically issued to fans with tickets to this show. Refunds for either date if required will available via the original ticket purchase link accessed either via desktop or mobile.

While specifics were not provided, it seems likely the production elements involve the holograms of Madonna/ Madame X unveiled during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

Madonna said in a statement: “Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience.  She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding.”

MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES

Sept. 17            New York, NY                 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 18            New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

– Citi Sound Vault Event

Sept. 19            New York, NY                 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21            New York, NY                 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22            New York, NY                 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 24            New York, NY                 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 25            New York, NY                 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 26            New York, NY                 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 28            New York, NY                 BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

 

Oct. 01             New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 02             New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 03             New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 05             New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 06             New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 07             New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 10*            New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

– Rescheduled from September 12

Oct. 12*            New York, NY               BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

– Rescheduled from September 14

*Tickets for previous performances honored at the rescheduled events.

 

Oct. 15             Chicago, IL                     Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16             Chicago, IL                     Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17             Chicago, IL                     Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21             Chicago, IL                     Chicago Theatre

Oct. 23             Chicago, IL                     Chicago Theatre

Oct. 24             Chicago, IL                     Chicago Theatre

 

Nov. 07             Las Vegas, NV              Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 09             Las Vegas, NV              Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 10             Las Vegas, NV              Colosseum at Caesars Palace

 

Nov. 12             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 13             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 14             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 16             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 17             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 19             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 20             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 21             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 23             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 24             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

Nov. 25             Los Angeles, CA           The Wiltern

 

Nov. 30             Boston, MA                   Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 01             Boston, MA                   Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 02             Boston, MA                   Boch Center Wang Theatre

 

Dec. 07             Philadelphia, PA            The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 08             Philadelphia, PA            The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 10             Philadelphia, PA            The Met Philadelphia – Citi Sound Vault Event

Dec. 11             Philadelphia, PA            The Met Philadelphia

 

Dec. 14             Miami, FL                     Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 15             Miami, FL                     Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 17             Miami, FL                     Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 18             Miami, FL                     Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 19             Miami, FL                     Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

 

MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES

12-January                   Lisbon, PT                    Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!

14-January                   Lisbon, PT                    Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!

16-January                   Lisbon, PT                    Lisbon Coliseum

18-January                   Lisbon, PT                    Lisbon Coliseum

19-January                   Lisbon, PT                    Lisbon Coliseum

21-January                   Lisbon, PT                    Lisbon Coliseum

22-January                   Lisbon, PT                    Lisbon Coliseum

23-January                   Lisbon, PT                    Lisbon Coliseum

 

26 January                    London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

27 January                    London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

29 January                    London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

30 January                    London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

01 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

02 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

04 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

05 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

06 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

08 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

09 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

11 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

12 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

13 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

15 February                  London, U.K.                 The London Palladium

 

18 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

19 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

20 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

22 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

23 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

25 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

26 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

27 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

29 February                  Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

 

01 March                      Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

03 March                      Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

04 March                      Paris, FR                      Le Grand Rex

 

  Madonna

    

    

  Jon Bon Jovi

    Bon Jovi Reveals Title of New Album

    

  Nile Rodgers and Merck Mercuriadis

    Hipgnosis Songs Raises Another $63 Million

    

  Yusuf Islam Sean Penn J/P Haitian

    Yusuf, aka Cat Stevens, Moves to UTA

    

  Sal Slaiby Music Manager Horizontal

    Maverick Moves: The Weeknd Manager Sal Slaiby Swears He'll Be 'The Greatest Immigrant' Trump Ever Saw

    

  Neal Casal

    Neal Casal, Guitarist Extraordinaire and Singer-Songwriter, Dies at 50

    

  Fog rolls in over the Golden

    KFOG, San Francisco's Iconic Rock Station, Switching to Sports-Talk

    

