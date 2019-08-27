Madonna Delays ‘Madame X’ Tour

Madonna has delayed the start of her intimate “Madame X” tour, due to issues with “highly specialized production elements,” according to a statement from promoter Live Nation. The first three concerts have been affected and the tour will now start on Tuesday, September 17 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The shows previously scheduled for September 12 and 14 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House have been rescheduled to October 10 and 12, respectively, with tickets being honored at the new dates; the September 15 concert is cancelled and refunds will be automatically issued to fans with tickets to this show. Refunds for either date if required will available via the original ticket purchase link accessed either via desktop or mobile.
While specifics were not provided, it seems likely the production elements involve the holograms of Madonna/ Madame X unveiled during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.
Madonna said in a statement: “Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding.”
MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES
Sept. 17 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 18 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
– Citi Sound Vault Event
Sept. 19 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 21 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 22 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 24 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 25 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 26 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Sept. 28 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 01 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 02 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 03 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 05 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 06 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 07 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
Oct. 10* New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
– Rescheduled from September 12
Oct. 12* New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
– Rescheduled from September 14
*Tickets for previous performances honored at the rescheduled events.
Oct. 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Oct. 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Oct. 17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Oct. 21 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Oct. 23 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Oct. 24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre
Nov. 07 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 09 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 10 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 14 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 16 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 20 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 21 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 25 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov. 30 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 01 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 02 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre
Dec. 07 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 08 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 10 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia – Citi Sound Vault Event
Dec. 11 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia
Dec. 14 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 15 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 17 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 18 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
Dec. 19 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater
MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES
12-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!
14-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!
16-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum
18-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum
19-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum
21-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum
22-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum
23-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum
26 January London, U.K. The London Palladium
27 January London, U.K. The London Palladium
29 January London, U.K. The London Palladium
30 January London, U.K. The London Palladium
01 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
02 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
04 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
05 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
06 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
08 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
09 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
11 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
12 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
13 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
15 February London, U.K. The London Palladium
18 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
19 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
20 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
22 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
23 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
25 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
26 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
27 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
29 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
01 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
03 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex
04 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex