Madonna Delays ‘Madame X’ Tour

Madonna has delayed the start of her intimate “Madame X” tour, due to issues with “highly specialized production elements,” according to a statement from promoter Live Nation. The first three concerts have been affected and the tour will now start on Tuesday, September 17 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The shows previously scheduled for September 12 and 14 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House have been rescheduled to October 10 and 12, respectively, with tickets being honored at the new dates; the September 15 concert is cancelled and refunds will be automatically issued to fans with tickets to this show. Refunds for either date if required will available via the original ticket purchase link accessed either via desktop or mobile.

While specifics were not provided, it seems likely the production elements involve the holograms of Madonna/ Madame X unveiled during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this year.

Madonna said in a statement: “Madame X is a perfectionist and wants to give you the most unique, magical, and musical experience. She underestimated the amount of time it would take to bring this kind of intimate theatrical experience to you and wants it to be perfect!!! Thank you so much for your understanding.”

MADONNA MADAME X 2019 TOUR DATES

Sept. 17 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 18 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

– Citi Sound Vault Event

Sept. 19 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 21 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 22 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 24 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 25 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 26 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Sept. 28 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 01 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 02 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 03 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 05 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 06 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 07 New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

Oct. 10* New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

– Rescheduled from September 12

Oct. 12* New York, NY BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

– Rescheduled from September 14

*Tickets for previous performances honored at the rescheduled events.

Oct. 15 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 16 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 17 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 21 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 23 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Oct. 24 Chicago, IL Chicago Theatre

Nov. 07 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 09 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 10 Las Vegas, NV Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Nov. 12 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 13 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 14 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 16 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 17 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 19 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 20 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 21 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 23 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 24 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 25 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov. 30 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 01 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 02 Boston, MA Boch Center Wang Theatre

Dec. 07 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 08 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 10 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia – Citi Sound Vault Event

Dec. 11 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Dec. 14 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 15 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 17 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 18 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Dec. 19 Miami, FL Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

MADONNA MADAME X 2020 TOUR DATES

12-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!

14-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum – Added Show!

16-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum

18-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum

19-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum

21-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum

22-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum

23-January Lisbon, PT Lisbon Coliseum

26 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

27 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

29 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

30 January London, U.K. The London Palladium

01 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

02 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

04 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

05 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

06 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

08 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

09 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

11 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

12 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

13 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

15 February London, U.K. The London Palladium

18 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

19 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

20 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

22 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

23 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

25 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

26 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

27 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

29 February Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

01 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

03 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex

04 March Paris, FR Le Grand Rex