×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Madonna Cleared to Perform Two Songs at Eurovision in Tel Aviv

By
Malina Saval

Associate Editor, Features

Malina's Most Recent Stories

View All
Madonna accepts the advocate for change award at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the New York Hilton Midtown, in New York30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, New York, USA - 04 May 2019
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Sh

Madonna has gotten the green light to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night (May 18).

At 9 p.m. local Tel Aviv time, confirmation came from Noel Curren, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union.

Eurovision’s executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand announced on Thursday night that he had “reached an agreement” with the star over the terms of her performance. “We are very pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement with Madonna and that she will be in the grand final performing two songs,” he said. “I think it will be a real treat for the fans and viewers to have Madonna visiting the biggest entertainment show on earth.”

On May 14, her much-publicized performance came into question after the show’s organizers revealed that no contract has yet been signed. The news comes despite the music legend’s scheduled arrival in Tel Aviv on Wednesday morning aboard the private jet of Israeli-Canadian billionaire Sylvan Adams.

Related

Some pro-Palestinian activists have called for performers and international broadcasters to boycott the show due to Israel being the host nation. On Tuesday, Madonna addressed the controversy, telling Reuters she would “never stop playing music to suit someone’s political agenda, nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights wherever in the world they may be.”

“My heart breaks every time I hear about the innocent lives that are lost in this region and the violence that is so often perpetuated to suit the political goals of people who benefit from this ancient conflict,” the singer said. “I hope and pray that we will soon break free from this terrible cycle of destruction and create a new path towards peace.”

Eurovision is a beloved annual global event in which countries compete against each other for the best original song. Each country submits a song that is performed live on the show. Afterwards, viewers in each country can then vote for their favorites, excluding the song from their own nation, with points awarded by ranking. The country with the most points is declared the winner. The live show is watched by about 200 million viewers worldwide.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Music

  • Madonna accepts the advocate for change

    Madonna Cleared to Perform Two Songs at Eurovision in Tel Aviv

    Madonna has gotten the green light to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv on Saturday night (May 18). At 9 p.m. local Tel Aviv time, confirmation came from Noel Curren, Director General of the European Broadcasting Union. Eurovision’s executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand announced on Thursday night that he had “reached an [...]

  • Mandatory Credit: Brian J Ritchie/Hotsauce, Editorial

    Lizzo Among Performers for 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

    Lizzo will make her first major televised award show performance at the 2019 Movie & TV Awards on June 17. Along with the fast-rising singer — whose debut album, “Cuz I Love You” was met with rave reviews, including Variety‘s — Dutch DJ and producer Martin Garrix, Macklemore and Patrick Stump will also perform per [...]

  • YouTube Music

    Songza Co-Founders Have Left YouTube Music Ahead of Google Play Music Shut-Down

    The three co-founders of Songza, a music curation startup acquired by Google in  2014, have left YouTube Music, Variety has learned. Former Songza CEO Elias Roman, former chief product officer Elliott Breece and former chief operating officer Peter Asbill all quietly transitioned to new positions at Google’s startup incubator Area 120 in March. A YouTube [...]

  • Solvan Slick Naim

    'Romeo and Juliet' Hip-Hop Musical From Solvan 'Slick' Naim in the Works at Netflix

    Solvan “Slick” Naim is developing an untitled hip-hop movie musical based on William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet” for Netflix. The streaming service announced the project on Thursday, a day before it premieres Naim’s comedy series “It’s Bruno.” Naim stars as the owner of a dog named Bruno in Brooklyn. He also wrote and directed. Naim [...]

  • Blackbird Presents Names Joe Litvag President

    Blackbird Presents Names Joe Litvag President of Live Entertainment

    Concert and film producer Blackbird Presents announced today that industry veteran Joe Litvag has joined the company as a partner and president of live entertainment. In this newly created position, Litvag will oversee Blackbird’s full slate of live entertainment projects and will lead the development of new live event ventures for the company, according to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad