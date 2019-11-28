×
Madonna Cancels Run of Boston Shows: ‘The Pain I’m in Right Now Is Overwhelming’

Madonna iHeartRadio
CREDIT: Katherine Tyler

Madonna canceled her intimate “Madame X” tour dates in Boston on Wednesday, stating she was experiencing “overwhelming” pain and would not be able to perform at the Wang Theatre during her scheduled dates from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me, but the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming, and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you,” Madonna shared in an Instagram post to her 14 million followers.

Her tour promoter, Live Nation, confirmed the news, saying in a statement, “As we are unable to reschedule the Boston dates due to the tight scheduling through the balance of the year, refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which they were ordered.”

No changes have been announced for the remaining dates on the tour, which picks up Dec. 7 in Philadelphia.

The announcement came just two days after Madonna wrapped up a 10-night stand at the Wiltern in Los Angeles. Her “Madame X” tour takes a detour from large stadiums and ventures to performances in intimate venues. The tour follows the June 2019 release of her “Madame X” album, which dominates the set list, with oldies playing a lesser part.

Madonna has experienced other setbacks during her tour. She had to postpone the opening dates of the tour in New York due to production delays. Then after several days at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York, Madonna called off the show due to injury. Madonna also canceled her Nov. 12 opening night performance at the Wiltern in Los Angeles.

