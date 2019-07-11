×

Arista Records Signs 15-Year-Old Kenzie (EXCLUSIVE)

Maddie Ziegler's younger sister is currently on tour with PrettyMuch and releases "HOT" on July 17.

Kenzie
Arista Records has signed 15-year-old kenzie, who is currently on tour with PrettyMuch and set to release a brand new song, “HOT,” on July 17.

The singer first found fame on the show “Dance Moms,” which also launched the career of her older sister Maddie Ziegler, dancing star of Sia’s videos. Both have a robust social media following, with kenzie nearing 13 million followers on Instagram and over 3 million subscribers on YouTube. Recently, some of the Ziegler clan competed on the TV game show “Family Feud.”

“We are so excited to welcome kenzie to the Arista family,” said David Massey, CEO of Arista, a subsidiary of Sony Music.  “At just 15 years old, she has built an incredible fanbase and possesses so much talent. We are looking forward to a very bright future together.”

At Arista, kenzie joins a roster that includes One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, Charlie Puth’s younger brother Stephen Puth, Dennis Lloyd and Becky G, among others.

Born in Pittsburgh, kenzie (full name Mackenzie Ziegler) released her first album, “Mack Z,” through Kismet Music in  2014, following up four years later with the independently released “Phases,” featuring tracks written by Sia. She has a starring role on the high-school drama series “Total Eclipse” and competed on the ABC show “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors.”

Added kenzie, whose team includes Michelle Young Management and WME: “I’m so excited for this new adventure with Arista Records and David Massey. I can’t wait to celebrate on the road with my fans and for them to hear new music coming out very soon!”

Arista Records, founded by Clive Davis in 1974, was relaunched last year as part of Sony’s joint venture with former Island Records chief  Massey, who is CEO of the label as well as his own Work of Art publishing and management operation.

See dates for PrettyMuch’s FOMO tour below:

July 11 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
July 14 – New Orleans, LA – Fillmore New Orleans
July 16 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
July 17 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 19 – Washington, D.C. –  DAR Constitution Hall
July 20 –  Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia
July 21 –  Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston presented by Cricket Wireless
July 23 –  New York, NY –  Manhattan Center Hammerstein Ballroom
July 26 –  Toronto, ON – REBEL
July 27 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit presented by Cricket Wireless
July 28 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre
July 30 –  Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
August 1 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
August 2 – St. Louis, MI – The Pageant
August 6 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre
August 8 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU
August 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
August 11 – Las Vegas, NV – Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort
August 13 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
August 15 – Seattle, WA –    Paramount Theatre
August 16 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

