Second Man Arrested in Connection With Mac Miller’s Death

By
Variety Staff

Mac Miller
CREDIT: Brick Stowell

A man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the death of rapper Mac Miller, who died of an overdose of fentanyl, alcohol and cocaine in September of last year, police in Lake Havasu City, Arizona said, according to the Arizona Republic.

Police said they searched the home of Ryan Reavis, 36, as part of an active case involving Miller’s death.

Officer discovered a prescription-only pills, drug paraphernalia and marijuana inside the residence, the site reported, along with firearms, a personally manufactured firearm suppressor and large amounts of ammunition. Reavis faces fraud charges, along with drug and gun possession charges. His bond was set at $50,000 and he was transferred to police custody.

Police did not reveal how Reavis is directly connected to the rapper.

His arrest follows charges against another man, Cameron James Pettit, who was arrested and accused of selling Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl. Text messages between Pettit and Miller, in which Pettit agreed to bring him oxycodone pills, cocaine and Xanax, were revealed in a 42-page criminal complaint filed in the Central District of California.

Police believe Miller snorted the oxycodone pills before his death.

