Man Charged With Selling Pills That Led to Mac Miller’s Death

Mac Miller
CREDIT: Brick Stowell

The man who allegedly sold Mac Miller the pills that led to the rapper’s overdose death was arrested Wednesday on a federal drug charge.

Cameron James Pettit, 28, is accused of selling Miller counterfeit oxycodone pills that contained fentanyl, the deadly opioid said to be 50 times stronger than heroin.

Miller died on Sept. 7, 2018 of an accidental overdose. An autopsy found that he had fentanyl, cocaine, and alcohol in his system.

According to federal prosecutors, Pettit agreed to supply Miller with 30-milligram oxycodone pills, as well as cocaine and Xanax. Pettit allegedly made the delivery in the earning morning hours of Sept. 5, 2018. The U.S. Attorney’s office alleges that Pettit actually supplied Miller with pills that were laced with fentanyl.

Miller, whose real name was Malcolm McCormick, was found dead at his home in Studio City two days later. After Miller’s death, Pettit allegedly messaged a friend on Instagram, “Most likely I will die in jail.” He followed up with, “I’m gonna get off the grid. Move to another country.”

According to a search warrant affidavit, Miller also obtained drugs from a prostitute he spent the evening with on Sept. 5. However, DEA investigators do not believe those drugs included fentanyl.

Pettit, who lives in the Hollywood Hills, was arrested Wednesday morning by DEA agents and officers from the LAPD. He is set for an initial appearance on Wednesday afternoon in federal court.

Miller, who was 26, struggled with addiction. He dated Ariana Grande, who attributed their breakup, a few months before his death, to his difficulties staying sober. Miller had been charged with DUI a few weeks before his death.

