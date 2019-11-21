Luke Combs Tops Rolling Stone Albums Chart, as Lil Baby Leads Songs

Fresh from winning male vocalist of the year at the CMA Awards, country star Luke Combs has taken his place on top of Rolling Stone’s weekly albums chart with “What You See is What You Get.” The sophomore album from the man who currently counts as country’s hottest star entered at No. 1 with 162,600 total album units, with 96,000 of that tally in actual album sales, along with 59,000 song sales and 72 million streams.

The top 100 songs chart also had a fresh entry at the top, with Lil Baby’s “Woah” entering at No. 1 with 151,100 song units. Its streaming total for the week was 19 million listens.

On the albums chart, the second highest debuts were Dave East’s “Survival” at No. 13 with 22,800 album units, followed one spot behind by Lil Mosey’s “Certified Hitmaker” with 22,500.

The deluxe edition of Combs’ freshman album, “This One’s for You Too,” is still a hit, riding the coattails of his new release to move up to No. 16 with 21,800 album units.

The Nos. 2-10 positions on the albums chart are held by Post Malone (down a notch from No. 1 last week), Taylor Swift, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Summer Walker, Kanye West, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Young Thug and Rod Wave.

The No. 2 position on the songs chart is Arizona Zervas’ “Arizona,” which has been rapidly on the ascent since it exploded on TikTok in October. It had 18.1 million streams for the week.

Post Malone holds the No. 3 position on the songs chart with “Circles.” Other singles in the top 10 are from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Selena Gomez, the duo of Young Boy Never Broke Again & Juice WRLD, Lewis Capaldi, Maroon 5 and Chris Brown.

The late Lil Peep is on top of the Trending 25 chart with “When I Lie,” with the song having a 406% increase in streams after the release of Lil Peep’s posthumous album, “Goth Angel Sinner.”