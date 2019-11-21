×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Luke Combs Tops Rolling Stone Albums Chart, as Lil Baby Leads Songs

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Luke Combs 53rd Annual CMA Awards, Press Room, Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, USA - 13 Nov 2019
CREDIT: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Fresh from winning male vocalist of the year at the CMA Awards, country star Luke Combs has taken his place on top of Rolling Stone’s weekly albums chart with “What You See is What You Get.” The sophomore album from the man who currently counts as country’s hottest star entered at No. 1 with 162,600 total album units, with 96,000 of that tally in actual album sales, along with 59,000 song sales and 72 million streams.

The top 100 songs chart also had a fresh entry at the top, with Lil Baby’s “Woah” entering at No. 1 with 151,100 song units. Its streaming total for the week was 19 million listens.

On the albums chart, the second highest debuts were Dave East’s “Survival” at No. 13 with 22,800 album units, followed one spot behind by Lil Mosey’s “Certified Hitmaker” with 22,500.

The deluxe edition of Combs’ freshman album, “This One’s for You Too,” is still a hit, riding the coattails of his new release to move up to No. 16 with 21,800 album units.

The Nos. 2-10 positions on the albums chart are held by Post Malone (down a notch from No. 1 last week), Taylor Swift, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Summer Walker, Kanye West, DaBaby, Billie Eilish, Young Thug and Rod Wave.

The No. 2 position on the songs chart is Arizona Zervas’ “Arizona,” which has been rapidly on the ascent since it exploded on TikTok in October. It had 18.1 million streams for the week.

Post Malone holds the No. 3 position on the songs chart with “Circles.” Other singles in the top 10 are from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Selena Gomez, the duo of Young Boy Never Broke Again & Juice WRLD, Lewis Capaldi, Maroon 5 and Chris Brown.

The late Lil Peep is on top of the Trending 25 chart with “When I Lie,” with the song having a 406% increase in streams after the release of Lil Peep’s posthumous album, “Goth Angel Sinner.” 

More Music

  • Luke Combs 53rd Annual CMA Awards,

    Luke Combs Tops Rolling Stone Albums Chart, as Lil Baby Leads Songs

    Fresh from winning male vocalist of the year at the CMA Awards, country star Luke Combs has taken his place on top of Rolling Stone’s weekly albums chart with “What You See is What You Get.” The sophomore album from the man who currently counts as country’s hottest star entered at No. 1 with 162,600 [...]

  • The Cranberries - Dolores O'RiordanThe Cranberries

    The Cranberries' Receive First Grammy Nom Two Years After Dolores O'Riordan's Death

    The Cranberries’ poignantly titled “In The End” received a Grammy nomination for best rock album. It’s the Irish group’s first ever recognition by the Recording Academy and comes nearly two years after the death of lead singer Dolores O’Riordan in January 2018. The band’s surviving members, Noel Hogan, Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler, initially had [...]

  • Cardi B

    Pepsi Enlists Cardi B for Its Own Version of Holiday Gift Giving

    Pepsi is known for its Super Bowl half time show and celebrity-laden commercials. Now it wants to burnish a reputation for holiday cheer. The soda-maker will help consumers give cash gifts to friend and family members through a digital scratch-off game that can be sparked via QR codes found across 12 packs of Pepsi, Diet [...]

  • John Williams poses on the red

    'Star Wars' Composer John Williams Nabs 71st Grammy Nom 58 Years After His First

    Composer John Williams received two Grammy nominations, as announced yesterday, bringing his grand total to 71 nominations, with 24 wins to date. Williams was nominated in the composing and arranging field. His “Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” written for the new “Star Wars”-themed park at Disneyland, was nominated for best instrumental composition, while his arrangement of [...]

  • Coldplay

    Coldplay Puts Touring on Hold, Citing Environmental Concerns

    Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has said the band will not go on tour, including to support their new album, for environmental reasons. Martin told the BBC that the group is taking time off from the road to figure out how to make touring sustainable. The band’s new record, “Everyday Life,” comes out Friday. “We’re not [...]

  • Sonos Q4 Results: Revenue, Losses Grow,

    Sonos Acquires Voice Assistant Startup Snips for $37.5 Million

    Smart speaker maker Sonos is getting ready to take a more active role in voice control: Sonos announced the acquisition of Paris- and Tokyo-based voice assistant startup Snips Wednesday. Snips had been developing a platform to launch dedicated voice assistants for smart speakers and other devices. Sonos spent $37.5 million in cash on the startup, [...]

  • Concert Review: Tool Mesmerizes Brooklyn Crowd

    Concert Review: Tool Mesmerizes Brooklyn Crowd With Immersive Set

    It’s the rare arena-filling band whose singer avoids the center stage and a spotlight for the entire two-hour concert. But Tool are that atypical group who manages to make a show work on their own terms, curating an experience that, on this night, began with a “no photo” policy, skipped one of their most popular [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad