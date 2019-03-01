×
Classical Composer Ludovico Einaudi Inks New Global Deal With Decca

Italian composer and pianist Ludovico Einaudi, billed as “the most-streamed classical artist of all time,” has signed a new worldwide contract with Decca Records, a division of Universal Music Group, the company announced today. The artist has been with the company over six albums and the past 15 years.

According to the announcement, Einaudi racks up more than 1 million streams a day and has accumulated more than 2 billion over the course of his career, making him the most-streamed classical artist of all time. His last album, 2015’s “Elements,” saw him become the first classical composer in over 20 years to reach the Top 15 of the Official UK Album Charts.

President & CEO of Global Classics & Jazz, Universal, Dickon Stainer, says: “Ludovico Einaudi is an artist with a uniquely global footprint whose music continues to draw a dedicated and dynamic audience. We are thrilled and honored to extend our relationship with him throughout the world”

President of Decca Records, Rebecca Allen, adds: “Ludovico Einaudi is without doubt one of the most innovative and inspiring artists that our label has the privilege to work alongside. His music connects in a way that unites audiences around the world. We feel truly blessed that our partnership continues to grow and we can further support the unique vision of this utterly brilliant artist.”

2019 sees the release of “Seven Days Walking,” seven bodies of music to be released over seven consecutive months. The first, “Seven Days Walking: Day One,” is Einaudi’s 14th studio album and will be released on March 15; the subsequent editions will follow on monthly intervals, leading to a boxed set to be released in the fall.

