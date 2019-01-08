×
Ludacris, Young Thug to Perform at Rolling Stone’s Pre-Super Bowl Party

Ludacris Young Thug
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ludacris, Young Thug, and other artists will perform at Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta on Feb. 2, the night before Super Bowl LIII. The event promises to bring in some of the most popular names in sports and entertainment on the eve of the biggest day in football.

Rappers Gunna and Lil Keed will also perform, along with a set from DJ Questlove. This will be the eighth time Rolling Stone has hosted the party during Super Bowl weekend.

“We’ll be celebrating Atlanta’s rich music culture with an outstanding artist lineup, from performances by some of the hottest names in hip-hop today — Georgia natives Young Thug, Gunna, and Lil Keed of YSL Records — to a set from Atlanta rap legend Ludacris and a set from Questlove to close out the night,” said Gus Wenner, president and COO of Rolling Stone.

Atlanta has produced some of the biggest names in hip-hop today. Ludacris moved to Atlanta at 9-years-old and has become one of the biggest artists from the city. Young Thug and Lil Keed are Atlanta natives, while Gunna hails from nearby city College Park.

Rolling Stone Live: Atlanta will take place at the Goat Farm Arts Center, a music venue in the remains of an old cotton gin factory refurbished by creative strategy firm Skylight. The event is presented by Mercedes Benz and partnered with LDV Hospitality.

