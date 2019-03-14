LSD – Labrinth, Diplo and Sia – Drop New Song, ‘No New Friends’ (Listen)

LSD, the collaborative project comprised of hitmakers Labrinth, Diplo and Sia, have dropped a new song called “No New Friends” that is very likely to be on the group’s debut album, due on the RECORDS label via Columbia on April 12.

The three — who released one of 2018’s biggest singles, “Thunderclouds,” last summer — bring a sterling pedigree to the project. Sia, of course, is an artist and hit songwriter/producer whose hits under her own name include “Cheap Thrills,” “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” — the latter a collaboration with Diplo and The Weeknd. She recently moved from RCA to Atlantic Records and her debut outing for her new label was last year’s holiday-themed collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, “Everyday Is Christmas.”

Diplo’s breakthrough came with M.I.A.’s 2004 debut album “Arular,” which he largely co-produced, and burst into the mainstream with her 2007 hit “Paper Planes.” Over the years he has become a globe-trotting DJ and leads several collaborative projects including Major Lazer, Jack U (with Skrillex) and a new one with Mark Ronson called Silk City, which will make its debut at New York’s Governors Ball festival this summer. Diplo recently released a solo EP called “California” featuring Desiigner and Santigold; last week he spoke with Variety about his recent forays into country music with Zac Brown, Thomas Rhett, Cam and others, and his upcoming DJ spot at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. next month.

British-born Labrinth has worked with Mike Posner and Noah Cyrus and released his most recent album, “Electronic Earth, in 2012.