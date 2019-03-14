×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

LSD – Labrinth, Diplo and Sia – Drop New Song, ‘No New Friends’ (Listen)

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All

LSD, the collaborative project comprised of hitmakers Labrinth, Diplo and Sia, have dropped a new song called “No New Friends” that is very likely to be on the group’s debut album, due on the RECORDS label via Columbia on April 12.

The three — who released one of 2018’s biggest singles, “Thunderclouds,” last summer — bring a sterling pedigree to the project. Sia, of course, is an artist and hit songwriter/producer whose hits under her own name include “Cheap Thrills,” “Chandelier” and “Elastic Heart” — the latter a collaboration with Diplo and The Weeknd. She recently moved from RCA to Atlantic Records and her debut outing for her new label was last year’s holiday-themed collaboration with Grammy-winning producer Greg Kurstin, “Everyday Is Christmas.”

Diplo’s breakthrough came with M.I.A.’s 2004 debut album “Arular,” which he largely co-produced, and burst into the mainstream with her 2007 hit “Paper Planes.” Over the years he has become a globe-trotting DJ and leads several collaborative projects including Major Lazer, Jack U (with Skrillex) and a new one with Mark Ronson called Silk City, which will make its debut at New York’s Governors Ball festival this summer. Diplo recently released a solo EP called “California” featuring Desiigner and Santigold; last week he spoke with Variety about his recent forays into country music with Zac Brown, Thomas Rhett, Cam and others, and his upcoming DJ spot at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, Calif. next month.

British-born Labrinth has worked with Mike Posner and Noah Cyrus and released his most recent album, “Electronic Earth, in 2012.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

More Music

  • LSD – Labrinth, Diplo and Sia

    LSD – Labrinth, Diplo and Sia – Drop New Song, ‘No New Friends' (Listen)

    LSD, the collaborative project comprised of hitmakers Labrinth, Diplo and Sia, have dropped a new song called “No New Friends” that is very likely to be on the group’s debut album, due on the RECORDS label via Columbia on April 12. The three — who released one of 2018’s biggest singles, “Thunderclouds,” last summer — [...]

  • Melissa Etheridge to Headline San Diego

    Melissa Etheridge to Headline San Diego Pride Festival

    Melissa Etheridge will headline the 2019 San Diego Pride Festival, Variety can exclusively announce. The festival will take place in the city’s Balboa Park July 13-14 and will host over 90 musical acts across four stages. A limited amount of Etheridge meet-and-greet tickets are available; tickets for the Festival are on sale at www.bit.ly/sdf19 The singer [...]

  • What Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga Share:

    LeRoy Bennett Keeps Top Acts Like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande in the Spotlight

    You might say that LeRoy Bennett is a shining light among lighting and production designers for pop music. Doing double duty creating both touring sets and their illumination, he started out with a 14-year run as Prince’s collaborator, went on to work with Nine Inch Nails and Madonna and has counted Beyoncé’s and Bruno Mars’ [...]

  • Reflecting on the Road to Alvin

    Reflecting on the Road to Alvin and the Chimpunks' Hollywood Star

    After 60 years, Alvin and the Chipmunks are, as their catchy TV theme song perpetually promises, coming on stronger than ever before. Late last year, the harmonizing rodents with a penchant for hula hoops and harmonicas celebrated their sixth decade since their breakout hit “The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don’t Be Late)” — a novelty tune [...]

  • Danny Boyle

    Danny Boyle's Beatles Movie 'Yesterday' Selected as Tribeca Closing Night Film

    The world premiere of Danny Boyle’s rock comedy “Yesterday” has been selected as the closing night film for the Tribeca Film Festival on May 5. The festival, which opens April 24 with “The Apollo,” also announced Thursday that it will hold a pair of Gala Anniversary screenings with a 40th anniversary showing of a never-before-seen [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad