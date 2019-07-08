‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Returns With First Look Trailer (Watch)

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” returns for its sixth season on August 5 and today, VH1, Monami Entertainment and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment confirmed the cast members, which include Ray J and Princess Love, K Michelle, Lyrica Anderson, Fizz from B2K, Yo-Yo, Marques Houston and more.

The VH1 reality show launched in September 2014 and centered around personalities living in Hollywood and trying to make it in hip-hop.

For the new season, viewers will have access to the backstage of B2K’s The Millennium Tour, to group members Fizz and J Boog. Omarion’s ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones, with whom he shares a child, will also be back, with rumors floating the nature of her relationship with Fizz.

Ray J and wife Princess Love introduce daughter Melody Love Norwood, already a social media figure at a year old with a whopping 157,000 followers on Instagram, to the world while awaiting the arrival of baby No. 2 on the way.

Other storylines involve Yo-Yo, whose strong personality and message of female empowerment returns, and K. Michelle, who reveals complications during her surrogate pregnancy. As far as A1 and wife Lyrica Anderson, the drama continues to unfold.

In addition, R&B singer Marques Houston will be coming back with his group Immature, which may include some live performances.

The new trailer begins with a voice asking: “What would you say to the people that say ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ is fake?” The shots then cuts to Fizz from B2K with the solution: “Don’t watch it! This is Hollywood — like you’ve never seen it before.”

Watch the first look trailer below: