‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Returns With First Look Trailer (Watch)

Ray J and Princess LoveMTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals, Barker Hangar, Los Angeles, USA - 15 Jun 2019
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

“Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” returns for its sixth season on August 5 and today, VH1, Monami Entertainment and MGM’s Big Fish Entertainment confirmed the cast members, which include Ray J and Princess Love, K Michelle, Lyrica Anderson, Fizz from B2K, Yo-Yo, Marques Houston and more.

The VH1 reality show launched in September 2014 and centered around personalities living in Hollywood and trying to make it in hip-hop. 

For the new season, viewers will have access to the backstage of B2K’s The Millennium Tour, to group members Fizz and J Boog. Omarion’s ex-girlfriend Apryl Jones, with whom he shares a child, will also be back, with rumors floating the nature of her relationship with Fizz. 

Ray J and wife Princess Love introduce daughter Melody Love Norwood, already a social media figure at a year old with a whopping 157,000 followers on Instagram, to the world while awaiting the arrival of baby No. 2 on the way.

Other storylines involve Yo-Yo, whose strong personality and message of female empowerment returns, and K. Michelle, who reveals complications during her surrogate pregnancy. As far as A1 and wife Lyrica Anderson, the drama continues to unfold. 

In addition, R&B singer Marques Houston will be coming back with his group Immature, which may include some live performances.

The new trailer begins with a voice asking: “What would you say to the people that say ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ is fake?” The shots then cuts to Fizz from B2K with the solution: “Don’t watch it! This is Hollywood — like you’ve never seen it before.” 

Watch the first look trailer below:

More TV

  • Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

    TV News Roundup: Netflix Drops 'Queer Eye' Season 4 Trailer (Watch)

    In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix drops the trailer for fourth season of “Queer Eye” and Amazon announces the premiere date for its first ever original stand-up special. CASTING Ryan Destiny, best known for playing one of the leads on Fox’s “Star,” will join the cast of “Grown-ish” for the upcoming third season in a recurring [...]

  • I Love You Now Die Review

    TV Review: 'I Love You, Now Die'

    HBO’s documentary “I Love You, Now Die,” about a young woman who went on trial for allegedly coercing her boyfriend to kill himself over text message, is clear-eyed and thoughtful, and, in two brisk installments, manages not to overstay its welcome. It tells a story that will startle the unfamiliar and, too, provide new angles [...]

  • South African President Nelson Mandela Giving

    Nelson Mandela's Family Launching Mandela Media With Michael Sugar, DMA

    Nelson Mandela’s family is partnering with Michael Sugar’s Sugar23 and ad agency DMA United to launch Mandela Media, in honor of the late South African leader. Mandela was an anti-apartheid revolutionary who spent 27 years in prison before becoming president of South Africa from 1994 to 1999 as the country’s first black head of state, during [...]

  • Tracy Oliver

    Tracy Oliver Sets Amazon Comedy Series With Amy Poehler Producing

    Tracy Oliver has set up her second TV series. The “Girls Trip” scribe has landed a ten episode order at Amazon for a half-hour single-cam comedy series following the lives of four black women – friends from their college days at NYU – as they navigate sex, relationships and chasing their dreams. Oliver is the [...]

  • Hend Baghdady, Susan Lierle, Jeff Nemon

    SideCar, Fox Entertainment's Content Development Accelerator, Names Exec Team

    SideCar, Fox Entertainment’s new content development accelerator led by Gail Berman, has filled out its executive team with Hend Baghdady, Susan Lierle, Jeff Nemon, Alana Romoff, Matthew Chadwick and Eduardo Lopez-Mendez. The company is set to develop scripted and unscripted projects alike for both the Fox network and third-party platforms. “This truly is an amazing [...]

